Having These 3 Facial Features Gets You Ahead At Work, Says Study

The job market is brutal, but then again, doesn't it always seem that way?

There's so much competition for a small number of jobs, and every applicant must have an amazing resume with stellar work experience, volunteer work, and a scholarship record that makes prospective employers gasp in admiration. And that's just to get an interview.

Once you've actually gotten a job, you have to work extra hard to keep it. If you have any dreams of advancement, you'll do anything you can to shine in the workplace.

Can looks factor into being more successful in your career?

Certain facial features can help you get ahead at your job, and do improve competitive perception in the workplace.

One study conducted by RealSelf.com (a cosmetic surgery website) found that these three facial features had the highest rating as far as possessing the most desirable job qualities:

1. Smooth skin without wrinkles

The Juvederm Voluma is a hyaluronic acid (naturally present in the human body) that's used as an injectable facial filler. It temporarily fills out wrinkles around your nose and cheeks.

Women who had the Voluma were seen as trustworthy, competitive, creative, friendly, and motivated.

2. Proportionate nose

Subjects with proportionate noses to their faces were seen as more competitive and motivated.

And according to a study done by John Hopkins University, a nose job really may be able to make you appear more successful. After participants in the study were shown before and after photos of people who had gotten a nose job, the after photos received much higher scores for success.

The participants in the study didn't know that any of the photos involved surgery, but still rated the after photos higher regardless.

3. Strong chin

People with stronger, more defined chins were perceived as more motivated and trustworthy.

Doctors have also said that having a stronger jawline can be associated with "strength and confidence" and that, in turn, confidence can make you more motivated in the workplace.

In the RealSelf study, 400 men and women participants looked at before and after plastic surgery pictures with half the group looking at the before cosmetic surgery, and half looking at the after cosmetic surgery photos. Neither group knew that surgery was involved at all.

Participants rated each photo on five (out of 15) qualities that will get you hired: being competitive, motivated, trustworthy, creative, and friendly. Each photo was rated on how much the subject looked like the adjective on a scale of 1 (not at all) to 5 (extremely).

One picture was used in both surveys as a control, and both groups scored that photo the same way across all qualities. All the photo subjects were Caucasian women between the ages of 30 and 60, because they're the majority of visitors to the RealSelf site.

Botox injections and eyelid surgery made no difference in how people were perceived in relation to the personality qualities employers want.

