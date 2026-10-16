5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Saturday, October 17

You'd think that the past would stay where it belongs, but not today, and especially not for the five zodiac signs who'll have very good horoscopes on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Jupiter is snuggling with the South Node. Jupiter signifies luck and many opportunities. The South Node relates to the past, including soul connections and experiences. On Saturday, that means a ton of pleasant memories flood in. Old friendships, karmic connections, and even your childhood's most embarrassing moments come through. They give you a laugh because rose-colored glasses are on today for these five astrological signs.

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Ohhh, Capricorn. You're going to have one of those really intriguing days. You run into a former soulmate, and it's as though you're still back in the day, laughing about silly things. You're not normally nostalgic. But when you make a special connection, it means something to you. That's why you cherish your friendships, even the ones that you don't see anymore.

Advertisement

On October 16, you realize how important it is for you to reach out and be proactive. You don't really think about it too much, but the best thing that happened to you today is discovering that time does matter. You're not taking it for granted anymore.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're gonna have a very good horoscope on October 17 because, truth be told, you're finally getting your act together. You're not spilling the coffee or hitting the snooze button too many times. You're actually prepared and ahead of schedule. Jupiter's connection to the South Node reminds you that lessons are worth learning.

Making the same mistake happens, but you've finally learned from your past. You had to go through the school of hard knocks. But today you're finally prepared to own up to reality. Now, you do things in a polished, super-efficient way. Hey, you've even impressed yourself.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're so observant, Gemini. Most of the time, people don't know you're paying close attention, but you are. You have so much to say, and yet sometimes you can't believe what comes out of your own mouth!

When Jupiter connects with the South Node, it's like you're channeling from another lifetime. You have so much wisdom, and even though you don't necessarily have direct experience to talk about certain topics. Hey, you are insightful because of your teachable spirit. On October 17, you feel good about who you are. Thank you, Jupiter, for giving you the confidence to stand by your opinions.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, the best thing that can happen to you today is realizing who you are. You've been playing it small, and on October 16, it's kind of like you just wake up. You're doing something that comes so naturally to you, but you have no idea why. That's when you realize you're connecting with the part of yourself that you were born to be.

The things that you've been through tried to stop you from discovering yourself. But you had to learn how powerful and resilient you are. Today, change everything. You're in touch with yourself, and you feel amazing.

5. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Friends mean the world to you, Libra. On October 17, when Jupiter connects with the South Node, you suddenly realize how special your life has been. You've found your tribe, and they are all kinda similar in some way.

You've had your share of karmic lessons and moments where you kept meeting the same type of person. Different face and name, but similar energy. You have been given a chance to heal, and there's nothing more important than that.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.