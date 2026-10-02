Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, October 3: The Planet Of Love & Money Goes Retrograde

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 3, 2026. As Venus begins its retrograde in Scorpio, you, too, are beginning a journey that will change your life as you know it.

The planet of love reveals the truth of your romantic life. It may be uncomfortable and even a little messy, but it will help you rise up and own your power. On Saturday, you're setting boundaries and letting go of one-sided relationships once and for all. This journey may take longer than anticipated, but it will certainly be worth it.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 3, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Confront your deepest fears, Aries. Venus retrograde in Scorpio isn’t a time for playing nice, but for facing your fears and the darkness you usually avoid.

This is a period of intense change, personally and in your relationships. On Saturday, make sure any decisions in your romantic life are based on a mutual decision to share a future together. Let yourself be chosen and receive a consistent love.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Beware of the past, Taurus. During Venus retrograde, an ex might return, or old relationship fears could resurface. This is all a part of your healing process.

On October 3, reflect on the past and how it is affecting your current romantic patterns. Lean into your inner work and don't start a new relationship or make any major romantic decisions during this period. You need to go through this entire process before being able to see its purpose.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

All choices have consequences, Gemini. But so does not choosing anything. On Saturday, you have a decision to make in your romantic life.

Reflect on what you really want out of life and love, and then start making moves. You deserve to live a life you dream of, even if it’s quieter than you once imagined.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t make anyone love you, Cancer. It doesn’t matter how kind you are or how many nice things you do for the person you care for. Love isn’t transactional, and it’s not something someone can be convinced of.

On Saturday, start choosing people who teach you you’re easy to love, rather than the opposite. This is your childhood wounds showing, but it’s also something you can heal.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The truth always comes out, Leo. There is something you haven’t been honest about in your relationship. While you care for your partner deeply, you are holding something from them.

Perhaps you don't want to hurt them, and you know the truth will do just that. But living a lie hurts them too. On Saturday, prepare for the truth to come out, and try to be proactive before all this blows up in your face.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t take back what you say, Virgo. Your words mean something. However, you haven’t been truly honest with yourself or those around you.

You said something out of fear that doesn’t actually represent how you feel. On October 3, you are beginning a journey to understand yourself and your emotions so you can undo what has been done.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pay attention to how your partner loves you, Libra. It's not always about them, but about what you are willing to accept. For you, Venus retrograde is a period of karmic lessons and figuring out what you truly deserve from a romantic partner.

Be sure you're breaking your patterns. On Saturday, honor what you deserve and the ways you’ve accepted less. This may be a challenging process as Scorpio wants you to dig deep.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Somewhere along the way, you’ll find yourself, Scorpio. That's what this journey is for. Venus retrograde in your sign isn’t so much about romance as it is about who you are and what you want from life.

This energy may still affect matters of the heart, but make no mistake: it's truly about you. On October 3, date yourself. Rest and reflect on what comes up. Challenge your inner narrative and see what happens.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t bypass your intuition, Sagittarius. Scorpio is the deepest water sign, and as Venus begins its retrograde here, it also affects the deepest part of your psyche.

Saturday marks the start of a highly emotional and introspective period. You may find yourself spending more time alone, as you figure out who you are now and what you want. This is a chapter for facing your past and getting on better terms with the universe. But pay attention, because if you're lucky, an important soulmate may return to your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Own what’s yours, Capricorn. On Saturday, instead of feigning surprise when people show you who they are, start owning your part in the process.

You aren’t the biggest fan of taking accountability. You tend to find no fault in what you do or who you are. But that isn't healthy, and it's definitely not how you grow. Look for where you’re contributing to your own heartbreak. Trust people at their word and recognize you also have the power to walk away.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Keep growing, Aquarius. You are destined to keep evolving until you no longer want to escape your life. Whether it’s your relationship or where you call home, you’ll know in your heart when it's the right place for you.

Yet you have to keep growing in order to find it. On Saturday, be sure you’re open to and accepting of change as Venus begins its retrograde in Scorpio. What you want won’t be found where you are now.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

What’s meant for you will always come back around, Pisces. You've done so much inner work, yet your life hasn’t really changed because of it. As Venus begins its retrograde on Saturday, you finally start to see some results. But you must be open to your life going in an unexpected direction.

An old opportunity or person from your past is returning. It is exactly what you deserve and what’s meant for you. Don’t waste time wishing it happened sooner. Just be grateful for what and who you now have in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.