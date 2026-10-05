5 Zodiac Signs Have Some Very Exciting Horoscopes On Tuesday, October 6

Thanks to the celebratory energy of the Leo Moon on October 6, five zodiac signs have pretty exciting horoscopes on Tuesday.

The Leo Moon puts a spotlight on your self-esteem and dedication. What speaks to your heart is emphasized. Breakthroughs are arriving with neon signs and bells, so you don't miss a thing. Cue Aerosmith.

1. Aries

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The Leo Moon speaks to your courage on Tuesday, urging you to be true to what's in your heart. Whether you're beating on your chest like Tarzan or just walking with your head held high like you've been crowned, you are ready to take action. It's been on your mind for a while. You're not usually one to wait, Aries, so why start now?

Though you are sure of yourself and what you can do, this situation is too serious for you to mess up. The stakes are high, and you want to do this right the first time. The energy of October 6 is a nod from the universe, giving you the green light to go for it. If you can think it, you can do it. If you can see it, you can be it. Exciting!

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2. Gemini

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Not only should you expect to hear good news on October 6, but you should expect to feel good all day long. The waning Leo moon is in complementary energy for you, which is always good news. Don't be surprised if you wake up with a smile or if you get compliments on the way you walk. How very Bee Gees of you, Gemini.

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Even better, there is a radiant connection that has stood the test of time to prove itself worthy of yours. As I hear the phrase "solar return," it gives the impression that the connection is a reunion of sorts. Are you spinning the block in a relationship, or has an old business proposal circled back with a grander presentation or more generous offer?

3. Virgo

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Inquiring minds want to know what has you standing out from the crowd today. People can't help but stare at you on Tuesday, and there's a reason. You are glowing, Virgo! The waning Leo moon has you tapping into your inner strength. More than that, this energy gives you the confidence to let your soul glow from the inside out.

Why hide the quiet resilience that has gotten you this far? Why not pat yourself on the back for staying grounded, or even better, holding your ground no matter how shaky things got? You don't look like what you've been through, but you do look like you can make it through anything. Take a bow as you have said goodbye to mission impossible and stepped into your mission accomplished era, because you are too blessed to be stressed and too secure to be demure right now.

4. Cancer

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You used to feel like you needed permission to shine your light on the world, Cancer. On Tuesday, the energy of the waning Leo moon dares to ask, from whom? Quiet confidence is still confidence. And even when you doubt yourself, your gentle glow still casts a soft shimmer over you for everyone to see. This is another one of those days.

One of your greatest lessons on October 6 is that blessings don't need permission from the peanut gallery, Charlie Brown. You were already divinely given the okay to shine when guided by the universe. Let go of whoever tries to dim your light. You don't need that energy. You need to tap into more of yours and shine even brighter.

5. Pisces

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Today's energy is in your favor, giving you an extra boost of confidence. If the Leo moon could talk to you, and it does speak to your intuition, it would tell you to stop second-guessing your blessings. You are more than enough, Pisces. You have exactly what it takes to be in the right situation.

Now, for the question you don't like to ask yourself: Is this the right situation? You know when something feels right and when it doesn't. The universe isn't challenging you on that. But the energy of the day is exciting because it's pushing you to own what fits you honestly and completely so you can relentlessly shine in that space instead of fighting for a space that already belongs to someone else.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.