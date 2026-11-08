3 Zodiac Signs Attract Happiness & Love During The Scorpio New Moon On November 9

Three zodiac signs are attracting happiness and love on November 9, 2026. Ah, there's nothing like a little romance to cheer us up!

On Sunday, during the Scorpio New Moon, love is taking over and wiping out all the noise and aggravation of everyday life. It's exciting, and it's real. These astrological signs may not know what's to come just yet, but we do know that it feels warm and joyful, so bring it on!

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1. Gemini

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The last thing you were expecting at this point in the game was to fall in love, Gemini. It wasn't even on your mind. Yet so many signs in your life show you that love is most definitely in the air on Monday.

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It's no big surprise that the New Moon in Scorpio can bring about this kind of era. This lunation is all about fresh starts. But what is surprising, at least in your mind, is that it's happening to you. You really didn't expect this.

You weren't out there looking for love, but you are smart enough, and maybe more importantly, brave enough, to let it happen. And why not? Haven't we suffered enough with this weird world we're living in? Why not let a little romance save the day? What have you got to lose?

2. Libra

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Alright, Libra, this could be a day that changes your life completely. That's because something new and very exciting is about to start. Like it or not, it's got your name all over it. So, get ready.

We're looking at the effects of the New Moon in Scorpio. This kind of brazen energy has the power to take over your love life in all the right ways. Don't fight it.

What may feel like an upset at first is only Scorpio working to change how you understand things when it comes to love and romance. What's coming now isn't like anything you've ever experienced before. This is the beginning of a new era in love for you. Expect greatness to follow.

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3. Aquarius

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You've always done things your way, Aquarius, and your love life is no exception. You like who you like, even if they aren't who others expect you to be with. Sometimes you fall in love with someone who doesn't get the approval of the people in your life, and do you care? Not at all.

On Monday, during the New Moon in Scorpio, that love develops, and once again, there are people who don't understand why or how you do this. Frankly, it's none of their business. And you don't, for one second, humor their concerns.

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Scorpio energy fuels you to stick with what you believe in, and that's just fine by you, as you were gonna do that anyway. It always works out for you, and why mess with a good thing? On November 9, you are walking into a new era of romance, and you love it. Enjoy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.