Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs On Wednesday

Life is getting a lot happier for three zodiac signs on October 14, 2026. That's because when the Moon trines Mars, people usually get what they want.

On Wednesday, what people want is to be happy. Oh heck yeah! Joy is an absolute necessity. Quite frankly, who has time for all the doom and gloom? These astrological signs insist on good vibes, and this transit helps to make it so.

1. Aries

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You've spent more than enough time in the dumpster of negativity, and honestly, Aries, you've never been more over anything in your life. This is also because you know you can change it. You can change anything. You don't have to keep this sadness up forever.

Happiness is about to enter your life in a big way. So much of it is possible because by this time of the year, you're doing a lot of reflecting. You're starting to see that you spent too much time giving in to all the stuff you want nothing to do with.

Sadness, or even frustration, is not something you want in your life, and you've started to wonder why you just accepted it. Then, in comes this powerful transit. When the Moon trines Mars, you are done with time-wasting emotions and ready to be happy.

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2. Cancer

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You might have a reputation for being overly emotional, but by nature, you're a relatively happy person. So when stuff gets you down, all you do is crave better days. With the power of that incredible mind of yours, Cancer, you get them back.

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When the Moon forms a trine with Mars on Wednesday, the power of your mind is at an all-time high. So if you're tired of feeling blue, you can snap yourself out of it.

If anyone can do it, it's you, and this day's transit certainly helps. You are all about being happy and maintaining a positive mindset. So goodbye, sadness! Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

3. Leo

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You're the kind of person who, once you decide on a certain thing, makes that thing happen pronto. There's no waiting around for the perfect moment or making excuses. And on October 14, with the power of Moon trine Mars to guide you, you decide you want your happiness back. Done deal, Leo!

You want it, and that means only one thing: you are going to get it. You see the alternative, and it bores you. After all, there's just so much negativity one can take before they just pop. And you're not about to pop, nor are you about to fall into the pit of despair with everyone else who doesn't opt in for happiness.

On Wednesday, you have your sights set on joy, and so by the end of the day, you'll have it. You're tuning out all the negativity and anything that tries to drag you down. Not today! You want to be happy!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.