3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On October 11, 2026

On October 11, 2026, three zodiac signs are getting some major blessings from the universe. Now and then, we get the feeling that something impossibly good is happening to us, but we may spend some time doubting it. When the Moon squares Pluto, the doubt is there, but it's way overshadowed by hope.

It really does feel like we're on to something amazing during this day. These astrological signs are done with all the doubt. Why question a good thing? On Sunday, we feel cosmically favored and most definitely grateful.

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1. Scorpio

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The Moon in your sign squares Pluto in Aquarius on Sunday, forcing all your doubt to the surface so it can be escorted out of the room. Can doubt be helpful? Of course, but it's not a 24/7 thing, and it's already taken up too much of your time.

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On this day, you feel certain that something very good and hopeful is about to take place. You're not going to let your doubt overrule it. Nope, no way. Not this time, Scorpio.

You feel as if you've been hand-selected by the universe for some very special blessings. What happens on this day feels meant to be, and it gives you so much hope. Now, you can create something truly wonderful.

2. Pisces

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When the Moon squares Pluto, you know that change is inevitable, and this time, Pisces, you're not fighting it. That's right; you see a chance to transform both yourself and your surroundings, and you go for it.

But in order to go for it, you must overcome certain fears and inhibitions. Change is scary, and it's natural to hesitate. But you are a mutable water sign, and you know how to go with the flow. On this day, you're ready to face whatever it takes for you to change.

It's rare for you to feel this confident, and yet, you can't help it. Everything in your body is telling you that something great is about to take place. The universe is blessing you, and on this day, you actually believe it.

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3. Aquarius

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You aren't one to hesitate or question when you feel special, Aquarius. Good days are what you live for, and you never second-guess them. If the universe wants to bless you, who are you to say no?

One of those good days is taking place right now. When the Scorpio Moon squares Pluto in your sign, you know that it's OK to be as original and unique as you want to be. This day has you owning all of your weirdness and your lovely little quirks.

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You never like to blend in or stick with the status quo. Even so, standing out and owning your differences isn't always easy. On Sunday, the universe reminds you that your quirks make you who you are. And that is a truly wonderful and special person. So, keep on being you, and the universe will keep rewarding you for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.