Financial Success Finally Starts Coming In For 3 Zodiac Signs On Saturday, October 10

Who's up for a little windfall? Financial success (and yes, money!) starts coming in for three zodiac signs on Saturday.

When the Moon forms a conjunction with the Sun in Libra on October 10, the prosperity these astrological signs have been waiting for starts becoming very, very real. They're on the receiving end of some big opportunities that make it clear the time and effort they've been putting in has been oh so worth it.

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1. Leo

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OK, Leo. On Saturday, you're going to be presented with a bit of a quandary. It's one that is both tempting and gratifying. When the Moon forms a conjunction with the Sun in Libra, there's some money on the table. Naturally, you will want to celebrate. But hold on. I think there are some important things that need your attention first.

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You may want to hold off on the celebration for now. Will you? It sure is tempting to splurge. But you have to be smart about it. This is a bold transit in so much as it gives a lot, but it also requires discipline and discretion. So, while it's a great day for you, it doesn't come for free. Ah, food for thought.

2. Libra

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Do you want to make it rain money? Of course! So do we all. But when the Moon conjuncts the Sun in your own sign, you get a rare chance to do just that. It thrills you, Libra, and makes you a little giddy as well. How could it not? With the Moon and the Sun meeting up in your sign, this transit is extra special. It helps you see that you are just as ready to receive wealth as the next person.

Sometimes, you think money is just not a part of your destiny. But October 10 proves you wrong. And thank goodness for that! You're not usually so excited to be wrong, but this is definitely the exception. You are all reception and gratitude on Saturday. The next step is what to do with this windfall. Use it wisely!

3. Taurus

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If there's one thing that really makes you happy, it's cash flow. Yep, that's right. And you're fine to admit it, too! You don't care if someone else interprets that as shallow. You love money, and that's a fact. You're ruled by Venus, the planet of love and money, after all. And so is Libra, so get ready.

When the Moon conjuncts the Sun in Libra on October 10, you get to see plenty of dollar signs flowing all around you. So, expect a day of giddiness and satisfaction. You know what you're doing, Taurus, and you aren't being flippant about any of it on Saturday. Do the right thing and the right thing will be there for you.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.