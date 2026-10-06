3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Big Test From The Universe On Wednesday

On October 7, 2026, three zodiac signs are passing a big test from the universe. We may not feel ready, but rest assured, we will become better because of it.

When the Moon aligns with Mercury, lessons come at us for reasons beyond our scope of understanding. Obviously, there's something we need to know, and during this transit, we take these lessons to heart. Pay attention, because this is important.

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1. Taurus

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It's alright, Taurus. There's no reason to bug out. Even though it feels like you're being tested for no good reason, there always is one. The universe has its own plan that you're just not privy to. But on Wednesday, you get some clarity.

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When the Moon aligns with Mercury, wishes come true, but in your case, they take the long way to get to you. So, you have to wait, perhaps a little longer than you would prefer. Annoying, I know.

It's OK, though. You're patient, and everything is moving according to the universe's plan. Your test at this point is to hang tight and trust that it's all working out in your favor. The cosmos has your best interest at heart, and the timing is intentional. Stay with it.

2. Cancer

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Get ready, Cancer. What you're going through on this day is a little more than you planned. But do not worry. Everything happens for a reason, even if you don't see it at first.

When the Moon aligns with Mercury on Wednesday, certain things you feel are meant to be don't exactly show up in a timely way. This frustrates you, as you've been patient already. But trust that there is a reason for the delay.

What you don't realize is that right now, you're being spared something that would make your life worse. In being spared by the timing of it all, you'll win in the end. Sure, it's taking longer than you would prefer, but that's your test. If you're patient, everything will work out even better than you expected. The universe has your back.

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3. Pisces

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You aren't known for your patience, Pisces, but you always seem to manage when the timing of things doesn't go exactly your way. Like a fish, you're good at going with the flow, even when the flow is slower than you'd like.

On Wednesday, you may find yourself having to wait a little longer than you'd care to. However, it's alright, and you should know that right from the start. When the Moon aligns with Mercury, things happen quickly. However, they still take their necessary pauses.

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This may feel like the universe testing you, but these breaks are for your benefit. You will learn from these pauses and see that these frustrating moments contain valuable wisdom. In fact, it's in these pauses that you can learn and grow the very most. Be patient and trust the universe. You're in good hands.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.