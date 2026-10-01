Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On Friday

Deep love finally arrives for three zodiac signs on October 2, 2026, but that doesn't mean it's going to be straightforward. During Mercury square Pluto, nothing comes especially easy.

However, it does eventually show up. And when it does, it's all good! Pluto represents change. When squared with Mercury, this transit brings about a change in heart. These astrological signs are about to figure out whether or not a certain person is right for them. Not a bad deal.

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1. Aries

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You've been mulling over the idea that the person you're with may not be your ideal partner. But on Friday, you're starting to soften on the idea of ideals. After all, nobody is perfect.

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Maybe you don't need an ideal, but a good person, and the one you're presently with is just that. When Mercury squares Pluto, you'll contemplate all of it and conclude that you're with the right person. They may not check every single item on your list, but that isn't as important as you once thought.

So, love comes to you after you put an end to all your paranoia and overthinking. It's your right to investigate things, and so you do. And what you come back to is a deep and true love.

2. Scorpio

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When Mercury squares Pluto on Friday, you get to see whether or not your feelings are true. Right now, there's one person you want to be with, but you still have some doubts in the back of your mind.

When you feel unsure, you like to pull back and see things from a better vantage point. You don't trust things at face value, even when it comes to love. While you may feel like you're putting this person through a test, to you, Scorpio, it's worth it.

After all, it's your heart on the line. Your heart will either break or heal, and you definitely want the latter. On October 2, you'll see that your efforts are all worthwhile, as this person is truly deserving of your love.

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3. Aquarius

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It's never been easy to find love, Aquarius, and sometimes it's even harder to actually admit that it is love. However, on this day, when Mercury squares Pluto, you find that it suddenly seems simple. You want to believe that a deep love is not only possible, but near.

You like to make sure things are real first, but on Friday, the stars are putting up a pretty convincing argument. This transit encourages you to act on those feelings, rather than just ruminate over them. All this overthinking is not serving you, and it's certainly not serving your love life.

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During this time, you discover that the love you think might be real is very real indeed. In the past, you've pushed people away, often out of fear or self-preservation. That's not what you're doing now. You want a deep love, and you know it's worth your while to accept it and to live in it. Nice going!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.