Financial Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 10 - 16

Financial success is on its way to three zodiac signs during the week of August 10 to 16, 2026. This week brings the start of Eclipse Season, a period of divine redirections and unexpected opportunities.

Mars moves into Cancer on August 10, directing your focus toward financial stability and helping you make choices that will pay off in the long term. Then the New Moon Solar Eclipse rises in Leo on August 12, bringing exciting opportunities that catch you by surprise. Pay close attention to what begins or arrives on August 15, as Mercury aligns with Jupiter in Leo. This energy helps these astrological signs make the most of new beginnings Eclipse season brings.

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1. Gemini

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Invest in building financial security this week, Gemini, because as Mars moves into Cancer, it helps you create a secure foundation in your financial life. It's time to make your money work for you, and the Eclipse brings new opportunities for wealth. Starting this week, you are urged to save and invest. Start planning for financial security that will last.

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Of course, wealth isn’t only based on how much money you have. What it brings into your life is equally as important. Rather than fast-tracking your intentions for abundance or taking risks in your investments, keep in mind that the energy of Mars in Cancer is secure and stable, so think long-term security.

2. Cancer

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Your financial confidence is returning this week, Cancer. You are now in one of your most prosperous eras of the last decade. Not only is Jupiter in Leo helping restore your confidence and build your assets, but as Mercury and Jupiter align on August 15, be prepared for an incredible shift in your financial status.

This energy is destined to change your life because Mercury and Jupiter reignite your confidence and bring in new opportunities that help elevate your financial standing. You will soon know what it is like to actually feel financially secure. But you also are meant to turn around and reinvest this money into yourself and your future, so try not to spend everything you acquire all at once!

3. Sagittarius

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Reviewing your financial partnerships is a quick way to attract financial success this week, Sagittarius. While positive collaborations can help you achieve your financial goals, you also need to take strides to become more independent. No longer do you feel like you need to partner with someone out of financial survival. This change in mindset allows you to seek out those who actually benefit your goals of success and wealth.

As Asteroid Juno shifts back into Capricorn on August 11 as part of its retrograde cycle, you're encouraged to leave behind anyone who no longer serves the future you see for yourself. Don’t underestimate yourself or what you can create during this time. Remain critical of those who are offering help. Always choose the deal that is best for you.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.