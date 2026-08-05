3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 6, 2026

Luck and good fortune arrive for three zodiac signs on August 6, 2026. On Thursday, we have the chance to change things up in a major way.

To do so, however, we need a hefty portion of good fortune. Well, isn't that convenient, because what do we have here? Exactly that! An unexpected turn of events on August 6, inspired in part by Uranus in Gemini, is going to inspire and thrill us. When Uranus is involved, we can always expect the unexpected, and that's why Thursday's bout of luck is such a delightful surprise. We didn't think it would happen, yet here it is. Enjoy!

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You've been waiting on your big break for so long that you forgot you were waiting, Gemini. Now, while Uranus is direct in your sign, you finally find yourself smack dab in the middle of a whole lot of good fortune. It's about time!

Advertisement

It's hard to recognize at first, mostly because you started to doubt it would ever happen. But it won't take you too long to realize that things have suddenly changed. Yes, it's OK to admit that you're having a spell of fantastic luck.

And why shouldn't you have all the luck in the world? You deserve only good things, but now it's up to you to seize the day and make something out of this gift. It's all yours!

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Just when you thought your luck had finally run out on you, Scorpio, in comes Uranus direct. The planet of sudden change brings with it a slew of surprises on Thursday, one of them being good fortune in abundance.

And hooboy, you sure could use a little luck right about now! On August 6, this luck comes with opportunities that you can turn into money. Yes, you read that right. This is a very prosperous energy, so take advantage of it.

This is a great time to take on a hobby that could turn into a side hustle. You are not going to be deserted by luck this time around. Get out there and show them what you've got while your luck is hot!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

What you've got is resilience, Capricorn, and that's what's kept you going during the harder times of your life. You may have gone through a lot, but you never gave up on the idea that somehow, some way it was all going to be OK. This day proves you right.

When Uranus direct shows up in your life, it's a bit of a shock to you, mainly because you got used to the status quo. You had the attitude of, "It is what it is." Whatever happens, you knew you'd get through it.

Advertisement

Then you run into this day, and everything changes. Life feels easier, and luck seems to be flowing your way. Even your romantic world is on the up and up. And guess what? You're OK with it. No more status quo. Now you're running on hope and excitement, and it feels good!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.