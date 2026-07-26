3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On July 27, 2026

On July 27, 2026, three zodiac signs are receiving blessings from the universe. When the Leo Sun forms a trine with Neptune in Aries, we are able to make significant progress on whatever we set our minds to.

We're seriously on a roll during this inspirational transit, so much so that it feels like a cosmic blessing. This creative energy encourages the best ideas and makes us believe that we can go all the way with them. We're not shy, and we're not hesitating. This is when we learn how to make it rain.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You could go for a very long time before getting up and actively pursuing the very thing that you know would make you happy. It's not that you're lazy, Gemini. It's more so that you can't decide when the perfect moment is. Well, the universe is making it clear on Monday.

Advertisement

When the Leo Sun forms a trine with Neptune in Aries, you feel as though you're being nudged by the cosmos. This is the time to act, and you know it. It's up to you whether or not you jump, but you know that sitting still is not the right move.

During this transit, you see an opportunity to advance yourself, and you take it. This is your big step in the right direction, and you don't intend to let this opportunity pass you by. Nicely done!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

In the past, you've said what you wanted, without even lifting a finger to make it a reality. Fortunately, those days are long gone. When the Leo Sun forms a trine with Neptune in Aries on Monday, you are tired of hearing your own voice. You are ready to act.

This universe helps you escape from your self-imposed prison of complaints, and it feels like a true blessing. You're tired of talking. During this transit, you want to see some real progress.

So, you finally start walking the walk. You feel strong, brave, committed, and resolved. This is when everything changes for you, Virgo. You are taking matters into your own hands, and that is definitely the right decision. Go get 'em!

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

For you to reach the goals you have in mind, you're going to have to do the most Sagittarius thing possible. In other words, you need to expand your horizons and set your expectations to the next level. That is absolutely something you can do.

If there's one thing you can't stand, it's stagnation. When the Leo Sun trines Neptune in Aries, you are ready to break free from whatever has been holding you back and keeping you in place. It's time to get up and out into the world.

Advertisement

You want progress, and you want it now. You're not willing to wait for next week or even tomorrow. You are ready to see some forward momentum and willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.