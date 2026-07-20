Loneliness Finally Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs When The Moon Enters Scorpio On Tuesday, July 21

Loneliness is finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs on July 21, 2026, thanks to a change in lunar energy. Behold, the Scorpio Moon!

As the Moon enters Scorpio on Tuesday, our spirit rises higher than our ego. What we feel is free and happy. It's a much-needed and very welcome change. These astrological signs have just gone through an experience that honestly left them feeling lonely, and perhaps even physically alone. But on Tuesday, we come to see that this is most definitely a temporary condition, thankfully.

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During the Scorpio Moon, we feel more prone to reach out and reestablish certain old connections. It is this transit that helps us to get out of our funk and back into the spotlight of love and friendship. Happiness and free-spirited joy follow.

1. Cancer

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Loneliness is no stranger in your world, Cancer. Sometimes it actually helps you to become more creative. There are definitely benefits to being alone at times, but there's a time and place for everything. And on Tuesday, you're ready for the loneliness to be over.

Because you've got the intensity of the Scorpio Moon on you, and you are sensitive to the Moon's movements since it rules you, you'll find that following your instincts on July 21 is not a bad idea. And your instincts tell you to get out there and be social.

This is something you've always loved. The Scorpio Moon gives you the nerve to break out of your shell. You push your loneliness aside and simply get involved once again. It feels good!

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2. Libra

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There's a reason why you're feeling a bit lonely these days. Ironically, it has something to do with pride, Libra. That might mean you're lonely because you simply refuse to speak with the one person who realistically would make you NOT lonely.

This often happens to couples who won't give in. And while you are open to peace talks, during the Scorpio Moon on July 21, you may find that you simply give in and let peace take over.

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Loneliness is not a pleasant place for you, which is exactly why you need to drop the ego act and just go for the peace. Once you do, you feel the love and connection again. You'll feel better very soon!

3. Pisces

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Your spirit flies high during the Scorpio Moon on July 21. What that essentially means is that you are officially over being lonely. Now, you want more. Something inside you will no longer be denied its right to be happy.

You're totally fine on your own, Pisces. In fact, you completely adore your downtime spent alone and on your own. But that doesn't mean you want it round the clock.

On Tuesday, you make the executive decision to break free from your lonely little mindset. Once you get into that, you become a walking party that everyone wants to attend.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.