Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 9, 2026

Hard times are finally starting to come to an end for three zodiac signs once Venus moves into Virgo on July 9, 2026. Venus in Virgo feels like a huge relief.

For those of us who have become incredibly frustrated and resigned, love saves the day on Thursday. This kind of love isn't restricted to the romantic kind of stuff. It's more along the lines of loving oneself and one's environment. Love conquers all for these astrological signs, which means we are going to have an epiphany of sorts during this transit. It eradicates our problems, leaving us in a much better and happier place.

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1. Scorpio

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You have a very good chance for emotional healing when Venus moves out of Leo and into Virgo on Thursday. That's because during this transit, you feel good enough about yourself that you decide that the hardships need to stop. You are just not willing to put up with this any longer.

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When you realize that you're the one who is letting the trouble live rent-free in your head, you might feel a little resentful of the time wasted. Still, you don't want to waste any more time thinking about your regrets.

You've done the necessary healing, and so, you put an end to your hardships once and for all. It's time for change, and fortunately, the Virgo energy is here to help. Venus boosts your self-respect, and on July 9, all roads lead to healing and health.

2. Capricorn

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On July 9, you know for sure that things cannot possibly go on as they've been going. There is something seriously wrong, and as of Thursday, you will no longer tolerate it.

When Venus moves into Virgo, you're able to pinpoint where the hard times in your life originate. Because you're so thorough in your investigation, you find the problem, and you get rid of it, Capricorn. You are actively choosing to improve your life.

You have zero patience for continuing on with a system or a plan that no longer works for you. You have way too much self-respect to give in to this, and that is how you're able to rise way above the hard times. Nicely done!

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3. Pisces

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The main reason that you have fallen on hard times is that you accepted something that has no place in your life. Somewhere along the lines, you forgot to say no. You gave in, and now you are dealing with the fallout.

Well, that changes when Venus moves into Virgo on Thursday. During this transit, saying no is not only easy, but it's also essential. It's something you do to get yourself back on track again. You say no, and it means no. Good for you!

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This act restores your hope, and once that's on track, everything falls into place as it should, Pisces. You are now able to rise above and feel peace once again. Life is good, and you know it. Keep it up!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.