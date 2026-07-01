3 Zodiac Signs See A Glimmer Of Hope For The Future On July 2, 2026

On July 2, 2026, three zodiac signs are seeing a glimmer of hope for the future. Venus forms a trine with Lilith, bringing a positive twist to our love lives.

Lilith has a way of challenging us to become better versions of ourselves. With the planet of love involved, our relationships are improving, too. This alignment helps us get into a positive state of mind, but it's up to us to keep this newfound hope alive.

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1. Taurus

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On Thursday, you have a very good conversation with a close friend or romantic partner. You and this person have had your fair share of issues, but neither of you wants to give up on the relationship. Fortunately, the positive energy that Venus trine Lilith brings is just what you need to stay optimistic.

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Both of you have wanted things to go better than they have. Even with the tension, you and this person are not willing to let this connection go. You believe that there still is something here, Taurus, and you don't want to lose it.

Venus trine Lilith helps you push past your own inhibitions and bridge any gaps that have stood between you and this person. This day shows you that if there's an obstacle, you can overcome it. You can have the difficult conversations and get back to a good place, with hope and love in your hearts.

2. Pisces

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Hope comes alive in the form of a dream, Pisces, and that's so you. You are intuitive by nature, and what you take from this dream is the promise of good times ahead. It feels like a positive omen.

Sometimes, with you, that's all you need: a little sign of hope that gets you back on your feet again, ready for the new day. You've wanted a sign, and during Venus trine Lilith, you get what you need.

Lilith's energy is so strong in this case that it actually helps you see past the stress and the issues that come up. You want to be positive, and this energy helps you push past anything that blocks your progress.

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3. Scorpio

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For a while now, you've felt stuck in a rut, and unable to get out. This has only made you more stressed. Fortunately, on Thursday, Venus trine Lilith offers you release from your pent-up state of frustration, Scorpio. This alignment shows you that you have a lot to look forward to.

During this transit, you are able to push past your own doubts, which is pretty huge considering you are presently filled with a lot of them. However, on this day, you get a sign of hope that points you in the direction of healing.

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This could have something to do with a romantic relationship, or simply a new way to get yourself back on your feet. Either way, you'll be OK. Your future is bright, and for the first time in a while, you believe it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.