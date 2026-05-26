5 Zodiac Signs With Good Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 27

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on May 27, 2026. The Moon spends one last day in lovely Libra, and the Sun is in gabby Gemini.

Today is one of those days when it's so much easier to enjoy life and have some fun. Libra is about relationships and finding the perfect balance in everything you do. Gemini's curious nature helps these astrological signs see how good energy cancels out the bad on Wednesday. Libra reminds you that as long as you have love, life is good!

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, today life feels super busy, but what's on your mind right now is learning to keep matters at home running as smoothly as possible. On Wednesday, the Libra Moon works its magic in your home. Your family leans on your guidance to feel safe and secure. You don't mind it, but you do want to make sure attention goes only to what it needs to. With the Sun in Gemini, you see how to turn something important around to make your workflow easier to manage.

Advertisement

Today's not about pushing yourself to do everything on your to-do list. You want to do one thing well: love the people you care about most. The great thing is that in today's horoscope, you have the energy you need to do exactly that. You get to be the loving person who makes home feel like a safe place from the world's harshness.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, you learn a few things you didn't realize before. It prompts you to think about how to manage your future. The Libra Moon enhances your kinder side. You naturally speak to others in softer tones. You feel happy to be that buffer from life that people often need, but can't find. The Gemini Sun brings out the weirder side of your friendships.

Friends make you laugh all day. They give you a reason to think about how fortunate you are to know people who are unpredictable and funny. Today's horoscope is so good because it reminds you how life is both serious and silly.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What makes your horoscope good today is your friendships. With the Moon in Libra activating your social sector, you find the perfect balance between work and socializing with purpose. You don't want to go to a job and feel like you're just punching in on a clock for a dollar. You want to feel like your presence means something. That the people you talk to matter to you and you to them.

The Sun in Gemini shows you that no matter where you go, when you're doing something for several hours a day, it has to be fun. So, you do your best to be a good person, but you also realize it's a great idea to be an amazing work friend, too.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, on Wednesday, May 27, the Sun in Gemini brings out your romantic nature and love of debating for a good cause. Yes, you are smart, but you don't always want to be the smartest person in the room. Today, it comes out that someone knows a little bit more than you do. It gives you a chance to explore your thoughts in depth.

You gain new wisdom, fall in love with learning, and enjoy being put on the spot a bit. You realize that you will always be one of those people who are students of life. You can't help but be curious everywhere you go, but it does make you feel lonely. Today, you're not bored or lonely. You meet someone who gives you that push to prove your point. For you, that's good.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, when the Sun is in Gemini, it brings attention to your home life, and you love when things are naturally calm and relaxing. But today you get an energy boost. It reminds you that life can be both exciting and safe.

You are encouraged to explore things with wonder and awe. You find every day courage and see the world with the belief that there is much more to discover. Libra's energy helps you to see the hidden. You don't fear it either; on May 27, you adore it.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.