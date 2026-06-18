3 Zodiac Signs Feel Immense Happiness Starting On June 19, 2026

Our moods are improving significantly on June 19, 2026, when three zodiac signs are feeling immense happiness. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Leo on Friday, we kiss our sadness goodbye.

These astrological signs have been holding on to sadness for far too long. The thing is, we know it, too. We let negativity take over and did nothing to stop it. Well, no more! We really want this sadness to go away, and this Leo lunation shows us that this is within our control. We can choose to be happy, and do so.

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1. Pisces

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You may find that if you cry on Friday, Pisces, those tears are among your last for a long while. You just don't have the same kind of sadness in you anymore. You no longer identify with being the unhappy person in the room.

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This is brilliant news! During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Leo, you feel as if your old self is coming back to make an extended appearance. You started to doubt that this would ever happen, but on Friday, you feel good again.

You're happy now, and for once, you trust those feelings. You see no reason to question your good mood. The sadness is finally retreating, and happy feelings are rising to the surface to take its place. Woohoo!

2. Capricorn

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Something has been really weighing on your heart, Capricorn. But on June 19, it no longer seems to have the same kind of power over you. Well, that's a lucky break! Or is it?

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Leo, it seems as though it's not so much luck as it is a natural progression in your life. You're quite simply past the sad part. It took more time than you would have liked, but now that joy is here, you're not complaining.

You got used to feeling sad and stopped trying to do anything about it. Yet, on Friday, you realize that it's much better to be happy and a thousand times more awesome to just let it happen. That may sound obvious, but you forgot that happiness was even an option. Thankfully, your glum days are finally over.

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3. Leo

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During the Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign, you take healing personally. You've been sad for a long time, and even though you keep a stiff upper lip about it, there's no hiding it from yourself.

However, on June 19, you decide that enough is enough. You are a joyful person, and you are not one to stay down for long. Yes, you fully admit that sadness came in and overwhelmed you for a while. But its time has passed, and that is a huge relief.

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So, during this powerful lunar transit, you get that break that you always knew would come. You didn't know when it would arrive, but it's here now, and for this, you are both grateful and happy. Friday is definitely your lucky day!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.