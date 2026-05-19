3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On May 20, 2026

Starting on May 20, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. Jupiter is direct, and this impactful planet is giving us the strength to improve ourselves successfully.

Wednesday is all about recognizing our worth and acting on it. We aren't afraid of much, but we are aware of what is right and wrong. We're not making mistakes during this time. Instead, we are making drastic changes for the better.

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This is the start of a very strong new era for these astrological signs, and we're taking this chapter and writing it according to our liking. This is just the beginning. There's greatness to follow.

1. Aries

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On Wednesday, you're entering a new era of fresh ideas and unexplored ventures. You are in your element now, Aries, and it feels like pure, positive energy. Jupiter direct really gets you going.

You've always been brave, but during this Jupiter transit, you know what to do with all your courage. You're filled with vision, and you can see exactly where all of this power is headed. What's more is that you like it!

That's how positive energy works. It ignites everything that is good in you and shows you that you can continue on this way as long as you like. Keep on applying that energy to all you do, and you are going to see massive success.

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2. Virgo

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You go out of your way to learn something new on May 20. You want to begin this new era of power doing something you love. That's a great idea. Virgo.

You've put off a few of your dreams for what feels like forever. You always thought that one day you would get around to them. Well, that day is here, and you are ready. So, get to work!

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This is when you start to fill your time with doing, rather than merely dreaming. You see that it didn't take that much out of you to start a new hobby or project. It just took that first move. Often, the hardest part is convincing yourself to start. Luckily, on Wednesday, Jupiter gives you just the push you need.

3. Libra

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During this powerful Jupiter transit, you have the desire to make peace with someone in your life. You've been at odds with them for what feels like forever at this point. But on Wednesday, you want to leave any issues in the past.

The days of hostility or animosity are so long gone that you really don't want to keep up the act. The truth is that you both feel fairly at ease around each other now. You see no reason to hold a grudge.

Your powerful new era begins when you let go of your ego. You don't have to rekindle that old relationship, but it would be nice to simply be at peace with one another. This reconciliation allows you to breathe freely once again.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.