4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, April 14

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Today, Mars conjuncts Neptune in Aries, fostering a creative era.

There are certain moments in life when opportunity knocks loudest. Such is the case when Mars is in Aries. Mars is at home when in this fire sign. Mars, known to be the planet of power and motivation, is neither agitated nor sedentary, which gives you this emotional power to do great things. When Mars connects with Neptune in Aries, it stimulates your desire to dream.

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Dreaming is nothing until you take action. It's through dreaming and acting that a desire comes to life. What these astrological signs envision on Tuesday is within reach because they pursue it aggressively and assertively. But you have a delicate nature that allows you to stay open and receptive to what needs to be done as you enter a new, creative era that attracts everything you've wanted in your life.

1. Taurus

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You attract luck and significant abundance by letting go of something. The past is a catalyst for change, Taurus. On April 14, you spot a foe that you once called a friend. You see things for what they are. You no longer pretend that negative energy is just you being silly. Instead, you see that you have to break out on your own.

This is the time for you to cut ties and move on in a healthier way. You have to start doing things without waiting for others to change. This allows you to attract abundance because you're free from a false belief. You are no longer hanging on to what holds you back.

2. Cancer

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Cancer, your career and social status help you attract abundance and luck in your life on Tuesday. You learn how to pivot yourself so that you're in an advantageous position. You know that life is hard, and you tend to be soft and kind. It's that gentleness that helps you draw attention to yourself in a helpful way.

You find out that people like you for who you are. You see how being different from everyone else is better than you had thought. Your differences give you an advantage on Tuesday. You're needed because you fill in the gap where people are often calloused. You are a light, and like attracts like on April 14.

3. Leo

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Leo, you're ready to travel and explore the world. On April 14, you decide that it's best to look at what you can do to make a trip happen. You check out reviews and ask friends questions. You start to envision what your life could be like if you were free to do the things you like.

You search for options available to you that you hadn't considered before. You get the information you need. You attract the right energy, and it inspires you to make your dream vacation come true.

4. Virgo

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Abundance doesn't always mean money in your pocket, Virgo. It can be that a person has let you into a personal part of their life that no one else gets access to. You're the type of friend others view highly. It's today that you see how much so.

You attract abundance and luck into your life on April 14 by inheriting something from a friend. You get a gift that holds significant sentimental value. You realize that people see you as family. Your friendship has roots, and it makes your heart feel glad. You're not someone that people view as just an acquaintance. Their gift to you is an investment in our future together.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.