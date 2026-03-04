5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Thursday, March 5

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on March 5, 2026. It's the last day of Venus in Pisces, where its expression is strongest before entering Aries.

Venus is exalted in Pisces, so that means when something is beautiful, it's extraordinarily so. When a situation is lovely, it's beyond explanation. Lovely traits are more like exquisite. Venus wants to ooze love with heavenly care and concern. Emotions are heightened, and the purest thoughts are attainable.

On Thursday, you can recapture a part of your past innocence and forgive someone so that your heart heals like never before. It's a great day for these astrological signs because the energy is foundational for what the future holds.

1. Libra

Libra, on March 5, you become increasingly concerned with your emotional well-being. You realize how important self-care is. Your mind needs to be at ease so you can focus on what's important, which is enjoying all the great things life has to offer.

With Venus completing its era in your sixth house on Thursday, your attention turns toward the habits you've formed this year. You evaluate each one to see if it works or if it doesn't. You're looking to attract the types of people who mirror back to you the values that you uphold for yourself. As like attracts like, your routines are pitch perfect, and the love you've grown for yourself is the tuning fork.

2. Pisces

The day has arrived when beloved Venus in your sign prepares to teach you one final lesson before entering Aries. Since Venus rules love and beauty, and your sign is the utmost expression of unconditional love, you have learned to care for people deeply.

When it comes to forgiveness, you're surrendering control to the universe. You aren't judging or trying to make someone become who you need or want them to be. You understand unconditional love is the act of acceptance. On March 5, you take people as they are.

3. Taurus

On March 5, Venus, in its last day of Pisces, has you pondering travel. Your desire to pursue adventure increases to the point where you book a trip or start making solid plans. Venus makes things beyond beautiful for you. So wherever you decide to go, it involves sightseeing and immersing yourself in the experience.

You take living your life as an explorer and act as an amateur documentarian with snapshots, video clips, and commentary in a voice memo. Even if you don't go anywhere, you see your neighborhood, hometown, and city as a place you want to know better.

4. Aquarius

Your heart is full of gratitude on this last day of Venus in Pisces, Aquarius. On March 5, you take inventory of your heart and what makes you happy. Venus rules beauty, and if you have a little or a lot, you're thankful for what you own. You like what's worn and comfortable. Items that are expensive are treasured, but it's the little things that count.

Nothing is taken for granted. On Thursday, take inventory and write a fresh page for your thankfulness list. Your heart is full of joy for the life you've built, and the future looks brighter.

5. Scorpio

Scorpio, an exalted Venus in your fifth house of joy emphasizes romance on March 5. The planet of love and beauty finishes its last day in Pisces on Thursday, and this year's goodbye invites you to open your heart.

Last year, Saturn and Neptune were in Pisces, blocking and dissolving how you felt about tenderness and closeness with others. With both Saturn and Neptune now in Aries, you're seeing things in a new light. You are an enlightened being who forgives people who once hurt you.

Grudge-holding starts to lose its grip on Thursday, changing your attitude. Instead of being cool, distant, or aloof, you're soft and vulnerable. Romance is all around, and you feel ready to enjoy it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.