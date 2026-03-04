Hard Times Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 5, 2026

On March 5, 2026, hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. We're so used to trembling with fear whenever we hear that Mercury is retrograde, and yet, on Thursday, it's just the opposite.

This is a day of great fortune. Not only do hardships end during this amazing and infamous transit, but so does any desire in us to return to the chaos that once was.

We are healing because we finally understand. Confusion is taken out of the picture, and we're left with clarity and insight. There's no need to return to the misfortune and hardship. We are free!

1. Virgo

Perhaps what was missing in your life before March 5 was the details that would have given you closure, Virgo. You've been experiencing hardships simply because you didn't know how to stop them.

During Mercury retrograde on Thursday, you systematically put the pieces together and discover what you need to know to finally walk away from the hardships that have been consuming your life. Nicely done!

The pressure lifts during this time, Virgo, because you now know what you're working with. You leave behind the hard times and misunderstandings once and for all. There is no more confusion or senseless struggle. You are entering a new, more powerful phase in your life, and it feels good.

2. Scorpio

This day, March 5, is like one big exhale, Scorpio. You finally feel as though you can breathe again. The pressure has lifted, and this knowledge comes to you in the form of a message from a friend.

What you hear on this day, during Mercury retrograde, is not just good news. It's the kind of information you've needed in order to make sense of the recent past. And now, you can kiss it goodbye. See ya!

You realize instantly that you got sucked into a mess that was relentless. Now that you're free from it, it feels like bliss. You're back to being your authentic self again, Scorpio, and it feels like freedom. The hard times are finally coming to an end.

3. Capricorn

Everything that made you feel as if you were hoisting a ton of weight over your head finally disappears on this day, March 5. So much of that happens because this hardship reaches its natural end. Mercury retrograde worked its magic, Capricorn, and now, the hard times are done.

You spent your time feeling the pressure, and for a while, you couldn't imagine a life without it. That changes during this day. You no longer have to be a part of it. You are free, Capricorn.

Your stress comes to an end, and you start to pull back to see it all with a fresh perspective. You know now that you had to go through all that you did to get where you are right now. Somehow, it's all good, Capricorn. The hard times are over, and your future is looking bright.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.