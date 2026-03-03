5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, March 4

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Wednesday, March 4, when an exalted Venus in Pisces aligns with a fallen Uranus in Taurus, while both are at critical degrees.

Typically, when we ask a question about two planets, we are trying to determine which is stronger than the other. In astrology, both Venus and Uranus are equal in power and strength. They rule different things, so their energies don't cancel out. There is no enhancement or muting. It is what it is, and it brings peace.

Yet, today's Moon enters Libra, the sign that Venus rules. There's a double dose of Libra energy, bringing an element of emotional disconnect that's needed right now. Since Uranus is more chaotic in Taurus, it's good to have the balanced energy of Libra around. Today's best comes from impartiality, which makes the day flow more smoothly for these astrological signs.

1. Libra

On March 4, the Moon emphasizes your personal dreams and ideas. A Moon in your sign emphasizes fairness. You want to balance your needs with life's demands involving others. There's a little emotional stress during the process, but you navigate the tension so smoothly.

Venus helps you define what well-being is for you. You exalt these things in your life by honoring them through your actions and deeds. Uranus signals uncertainty about how you'll pay for what you want to do or if an activity fits your budget. But you recognize the beauty within a process. Unafraid, you try to get as close to your goal as possible.

2. Aries

Aries, your emotions turn toward relationships and how people make you feel. With the Moon in your sector of partnerships on Wednesday, the duties of marriage or business get evaluated. You learn that it's OK to end things that don't work for you. With Venus in your sector of endings, it's so much easier for you to do on March 4.

You lovingly, with so much grace, release and let go. Losing something you had, whether it's a responsibility or a life lived a certain way, rocks your confidence a little. But that emptiness gets filled quickly with love because it brings you comfort to know that an evolving relationship is one that's growing.

3. Leo

On March 4, a conversation opens the door to an opportunity that you didn't plan for but comes your way without force. The Moon in Libra opens the door to fair negotiations, such as contracts or verbal offers. You like it when you can improve a situation, Leo, especially if there's vagueness. With Venus's help, you discover who has what as far as resources go.

This knowledge helps you understand what you're dealing with and how it advances your personal plans. There may be some unsteadiness since Uranus impacts your career right now. However, even challenges play into your favor. Today's astrology alerts you to what your life needs, plus what it can bring. The best part is that you're fully awake and alert!

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, unfair treatment starts to rise to the surface on March 4, making it much easier for peace to be made in your social network. The Moon in Libra brings you the ability to see all points of view. You listen more and talk less because you are open to mutually beneficial, expressive discussion.

With Venus in Pisces, you want to respect the opinions of others, especially if they are in authority over you at a job. With Uranus in Taurus, you've learned that chaos happens, but people respond to it differently. There's no right or wrong way to feel about a situation. Everyone is merely sorting their emotions. This heightened level of sociability is powerful for you because others recognize your empathy during trying times.

5. Pisces

With the Moon in your sector of resources, you're generous to a fault. You love giving to others. Being charitable is something you enjoy wholeheartedly. You embrace sharing what you have with others. Venus connects giving with spiritual expression.

Each person you share with is in your life for a reason. The hardest part is getting them to accept. It's hard to be the recipient on March 4. Libra Moons are often emotionally detached. Yet, you are so grace-filled. You do it with kindness and no need for thanks. When you see how much you bless a person in need, you're thankful to have been in the right place at the right time.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.