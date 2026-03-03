3 Zodiac Signs Have So Much To Look Forward To After March 4, 2026

After March 4, 2026, three zodiac signs will have so much to look forward to. Wednesday gives these signs the ability to stand back and notice what went wrong and what is working.

By stepping back, we get to correct the course of fate. Wednesday's energy helps us remember that we are not powerless. This is how we make significant progress over the next few days. By pausing and reflecting first, we're able to see the truth unfold. These astrological signs now know where and how we must set our next course.

1. Leo

On March 4, you're doing a little recalibration when it comes to your life, Leo. Wednesday's astrological energy has you rethinking a few things you've had in mind over the past few weeks.

You've had improvement on the mind for a while now, yet you've done nothing about it. That's OK. You were biding your time, waiting for the perfect moment.

Well, you've got that moment on lock on Wednesday, when you are ready and able to advance. As it turns out, those long-term goals really do have a start date, and that is what this day is all about. You're starting and making real progress. You have so much to look forward to in the days ahead.

2. Scorpio

On March 4, you make a financial move that really takes things up a notch, Scorpio. You did not expect this day to be so money-oriented, and yet, a lesson learned turns into a very profitable situation. Now, for the first time in weeks, you trust what's going on around you.

That allows you the freedom to think and make smart decisions. With Wednesday's astrological energy, you're able to make some serious progress with the resources made available to you. You see now that you have a lot to look forward to, and so much of it is financial. Yay you!

3. Sagittarius

Every now and then, we find ourselves realizing who we really are. It happens to everyone, Sagittarius, and usually, by the time we're saying such a thing, we've just discovered something new and amazing about ourselves. This is what your experience is like on Wednesday. You step into a new version of yourself on March 4, and this new identity feels right.

It took you a long time to get here, but some of the best things in the world take time. Now that you are here, you feel good, and progress rapidly takes hold. Today brings you momentum. Being true to yourself advances you as a human being. Good for you! You have so much to look forward to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.