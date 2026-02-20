3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From February 23 - March 1

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance all week from February 23 - March 1, 2026. The last week of February is very busy for all the animal signs.

From Monday through Wednesday, build endurance before attracting opportunities. After Wednesday, plan ahead, but expect that your first step toward a new goal will start after the first of March. Be sure to let go of the old to make time for the new.

This week's green light arrives on Thursday, so if possible, hold off until then before starting important projects or trying to move any of your relationships forward. The week ends with caution. Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28, are days to avoid taking unnecessary risks and any steer clear of any gossip whatsoever.

Abundance arrives on Sunday, the start of a new month, as it's all about success. Focus on the long game before you win, because it takes all week to secure and build. These lucky animal signs attract abundance through perseverance this week, so be patient through the process.

1. Dog

You attract financial abundance this week, Dog. Your best day for positive outcomes arrives on Sunday, March 1, but until then, patience is required. This is the first official week of the Horse, and your desire to start something new and unique grows. Because you are so loyal, your cautious nature kicks in on the 27th as you assess what is worth your energy.

On Thursday the 25th, you are decisive. Friday will feel tense, but your allies are strong: Pig and Ox. You sense when and to whom you can pitch an idea on the 26th, and when and how to take initiative and lead a group project. To attract abundance, you'll be met with a type of investment, but money from another person covers the cost, alleviating the burden from your pocketbook.

There's a positive alignment between Tuesday's and Wednesday's energy. But on Friday and throughout the weekend, be mindful. You remove excess stress from your life and distance yourself from time-wasting projects, which proves to be financially smart this week.

2. Pig

While you may not receive a direct deposit of unexpected money in your bank account, this week offers you the opportunity to build a new revenue stream. Abundance peaks for you in the form of various offers, perhaps involving work or paid projects around the 26th.

However, you hear that you are being positioned positively on the 23rd. You need to decide on your schedule so you can open your availability around the 25th. Because this is a week full of opportunities, you can easily become overwhelmed by how popular you are with others.

Abundance can be too much, even though it initially feels like a good thing. On the 27th, narrow your focus and prune what isn't best for you. You'll move forward knowing exactly what you can commit to.

3. Tiger

Tiger, the year of the Horse starts off nicely for you. The type of abundance you attract the week of February 23 involves long-term wealth and investment planning. You want to set up the systems you intend to nurture on the 25th.

However, this activity could involve closing an account or moving around on the 27th. Pay attention and analyze. One financial risk may be required on the 28th; however, you will receive confirmation of the direction you should take going forward by the 24th.

