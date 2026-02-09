5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On February 10, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having powerful horoscopes on February 10, 2026. Two planets change signs on Tuesday. Venus enters Pisces, heightening beauty and love and the Moon enters Sagittarius, providing amplification for honesty.

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, and it just so happens that Jupiter grows whatever it touches. The Moon craves expansion. Venus gives you insight into what is beautiful and worth your time and effort. So, folks. We have a significant push toward honesty on Tuesday. Imagine a world that tells you what you want to hear vs what you need to know. You'd prefer to live in reality, right? That's good because your power comes from truth, and the extent to which you grasp and use it to your advantage is how powerful you personally can be.

That doesn't mean you are being given a license to blurt out whatever you think to help others grow or to wake up someone who seems to be headed in the wrong direction. Your focus should be on you. Today's astrology encourages you to look into your heart and become self-aware. The ability to comprehend yourself is how high you can soar today. Let's go!

1. Aries

Honesty about your past is essential to gaining the power you deserve today. You're ready for a true adventure, and the one you experience on Tuesday, February 10, involves an emotional reset involving your family roots. With Venus in Pisces, you're ready to tie up loose ends from the past, not with anger or frustration but in a way that is classy and kind. You release with love, and you turn your sights forward.

You can healthily build your life on the past without taking pain or sorrow along for the ride. Instead, you create what makes you feel good. Your comfort and security become the new legacy. You're done playing small because you have come to terms with the ugly parts of the past. No one can use it against you now. You see your scars as beautiful and worthy of being used for your highest good.

2. Aquarius

Protecting your energy and channeling it toward activities that enhance your mind, body, and spirit is on the agenda today. On Tuesday, February 10, your power comes from how well you take care of yourself. Your friends are watching your back.

You pay careful attention to your daily habits and how others influence you when they are in your sphere. You know that influence can either increase your value or tear it down. You focus on what's worth your attention. Withdrawal from negative energy is a formidable move, and once you get started, you do it repeatedly.

3. Cancer

With Jupiter in your sign, Cancer, you are positioned for exponential growth from now until June this year. Jupiter is somewhat excessive, creating disruptions that push you outside your comfort zone. Your influence expands, positioning you as a leading figure. You love helping as many people as possible. Venus helps you to understand the needs of others, and the Moon teaches you to do so without losing yourself in the process.

Setting clear boundaries helps you accomplish much more than you thought possible. Your energy remains where it belongs: in your control. Starting on Tuesday, February 9, you don't have to decline offers of assistance. You can say yes, with a condition that drives impact while keeping your power controlled and strong.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, you are naturally powerful, but today's planetary transits enhance your intensity. You use knowledge and integrate it so that your money grows and your love deepens. You invest your time and energy into romance. You see yourself as if you're living in a movie and you are the main character.

On Tuesday, February 10, how you love others penetrates to the heart and prompts change. You can measure a person's influence by how they impact and change others. How you treat yourself with value helps others to be more forthright and honest about where their choices fall short.

5. Leo

Leo, you are a powerful force on Tuesday, February 10. With Venus in your sector of secrets and other people's money, you uncover the resources needed for your financial gain. Bank loans, career opportunities or data are accessible to you to help you move your life forward. You avoid unnecessary and costly time-related risks and shorten them.

You focus on what is creative, joyful and fun today. When what you do feels fun, it's easier to stay committed. With confidence increasing, you finish what you start and get a lot accomplished.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.