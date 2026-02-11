4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On February 12, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on February 12, 2026. On Thursday, Mercury conjuncts the North Node in Pisces, fostering opportunity and good fortune.

Mercury is not typically associated with luck. However, the North Node can bring fame, public recognition, and social acknowledgment. Since they are happening at the 9th degree, a point associated with trouble, you speak up or take a stand. In that moment when you show your resolve, something happens within you and around you.

People start to talk. They pay attention. The gossip runs rampant, and the rumor mill comes alive. You gain a reputation for being a person who can't be messed with. Admiration and awe kick in, and a surge of powerful energy comes to you. That energy is what attracts abundance and luck in powerful ways for these astrological signs.

1. Capricorn

Design: Your Tango

Capricorn, you're attracting abundance and luck through communication on February 12. The North Node and Mercury are in your communication sector. So, a conversation takes place that feels both fated and difficult. You need to speak up during this moment, even if you feel afraid to say what you truly feel.

Gentleness goes a long way, and it's not easy to admit when you don't know what to do or how to approach a problem. The boldness necessary to take a stand demonstrates your gumption. Since you rule the North Node, honesty enhances your credibility and helps others trust you. When someone trusts you, you're invited to take on a project or enter a role that pays you more or provides you with an element of influence that you need to grow your career.

2. Aries

Design: Your Tango

You attract abundance and luck on February 12 through endings, Aries. You decide to end something that's weighed heavily on your heart. The North Node in Pisces conjunct Mercury urges you to make an important decision.

You've felt uncomfortable with how things have been in a particular area of your life for too long. Now, with much trepidation, you cut ties with the problem, choosing your mental health. Change is never easy, but maintaining the status quo is no better. Closing the door on a difficult chapter frees your mind and opens a path to new, enriching opportunities.

3. Libra

Design: Your Tango

Libra, you gain abundance and luck in the form of good health. The North Node conjunct Mercury in Pisces brings an opportunity to work on your health. On February 12, you realize that an area of your well-being needs improvement. How you physically feel directly affects your income-earning potential and how you show up in the world.

On Thursday, you decide to push yourself a little to be the best that you can be. You're mentally prepared to overcome the objections that stop you from following through. You pack a workout bag, or you schedule a walk with your friends. You put your health first, and it rewards you with invitations to parties and increased attention from people in the know.

4. Cancer

Design: Your Tango

On February 12, you attract luck and abundance through a travel opportunity, and it does not have to be long-distance. The North Node involves work, so you could be on your way to a job or to someone's workplace. Mercury involves vehicles and a conversation. You could receive a phone call from someone who describes a golden opportunity that takes you outside your usual activities.

You'll have to ask yourself if the inconvenience is worth it. You might dislike the risk or being asked due to timing or the job itself. However, this path opening leads to something beneficial that requires wisdom, knowledge, and respect from others.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.