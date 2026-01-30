5 Zodiac Signs With Excellent Horoscopes On January 31, 2026

Five zodiac signs have excellent horoscopes on January 31, 2026, thanks to Mercury in Aquarius no longer being in cazimi with the Sun.

A cazimi in astrology is when the power of the Sun blocks the expression of a planet. For Mercury, this can manifest as muted thinking or speaking, or delays in contract execution or in building relationships within a community.

Mercury in Aquarius is innovative and free-thinking. It's an emotionally detached zodiac sign, so emotions don't block the process of intense thought. The fast-paced energy of Mercury in an air sign fosters optimism about the future.

With Mercury in Aquarius away from the sun's energy on Saturday, it's much easier for friendships to develop and to make travel plans. You can set health goals and have meaningful conversations. Closure comes, and it opens the door to new opportunities. Today's excellent, and there's truly no stopping these astrological signs from making the most of it.

1. Aries

Design: Your Tango

Aries, on January 31, Mercury's position relative to the Sun allows you to see friendships in a whole new light. Instead of thinking that you have to do things on your own, you view partnerships as a pathway to greatness. Your friendships become a mini testing ground for fresh ideas, seeing what will take and what won't.

You can vet your ideas by talking with friends whose backgrounds differ significantly from yours. When you're challenged, you see it as an opportunity to improve. The internet can only help you do so much, but a good friend or a few people who care can take your plans to a new level.

2. Gemini

Design: Your Tango

Gemini, when Mercury distances itself from the Sun on January 31, you see travel opportunities in your future. You see that just because you don't have time or a plan in place now doesn't mean you won't one day. Instead of brushing off wanderlust, you entertain the idea. Mercury in Aquarius unlocks potential.

You detach yourself from expectations. If you don't know much about a particular culture in a place you want to visit, that doesn't stop you. Instead, you believe you can learn anything you set your mind to do. Language barriers don't hold you back; instead, they foster curiosity. The day unlocks a hunger for adventure, and you plan to satisfy it.

3. Virgo

Design: Your Tango

Virgo, the planet Mercury in Aquarius brings attention to your health and wellness sector on January 31. Since you're ruled by Mercury, its distance from the Sun gives you the willpower you need to stick to your goals. Your actions need to make sense to you, and you can structure your time in a way that works best for you.

Sometimes you set a goal, but don't reach it because of one obstacle or another. Life has had other priorities. Yet, now, clarity returns. You realize you need to take the driver's seat. The feeling of control returns to your hands, and today you feel empowered.

4. Sagittarius

Design: Your Tango

Sagittarius, one thing you love to do is change the world. You enjoy discussing your plans, including your future. Mercury in Aquarius provides you with a drive to explore the web. You want to learn new things, and that includes testing different uses of artificial intelligence. You review videos and training materials that broaden your understanding of the possibilities enabled by AI.

Today is also perfect for writing a blog, updating your professional information across various platforms, or penning the start of a compelling story. Words flow freely from mind to paper. Your gift of gab, Sagittarius, translates beautifully to all forms of communication — written, verbal, and video. You get your point across today and make an incredible impact.

5. Pisces

Design: Your Tango

Saying goodbye and closing the door on a chapter in your life is never easy, Pisces. However, on January 31, you realize that tough moments are a necessary part of growth. On January 31, Mercury's distance from the Sun gives you perspective. You detach and see what's in your best interest moving forward.

Pisces, the past becomes a portal to the future, and you see this day as your chance to start over again. Mercury provides you with mental clarity, which you lacked earlier this year. Now, things seem to make sense, including ending a life stage that no longer resonates with you. What's ahead appears to be even brighter!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.