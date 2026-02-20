A Financial Drought Is Over For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On February 21, 2026

On February 21, 2026, the financial drought ends for three zodiac signs. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries, we the floodgates to money open up.

This Moon helps us reflect on what we need and what we feel is right. Aries adds that touch of courage and initiative, making our financial journey one that is well fought for. For these astrological signs, knowledge really is power. We made some very interesting choices along the way, and now we're realizing that we handled things the right way after all. Our financial drought is finally over. Thank goodness!

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

It's hard to believe, and yet, it's true. Your financial drought is finally over! The thing with you is that you kind of always knew it was possible. You knew all along that you could be the magnet that attracts money and abundance.

You took the risks, and that's what built your empire as it stands, right now. Because you're able to make fast decisions, you can also create the conditions for rapid expansion.

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries, you stick with that crazy Sagittarius optimism of yours, and guess what? It doesn't let you down. You believed in yourself years ago, and now the money is flowing your way. It's real, Sag. And it's yours.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You've come to see that nobody is coming to your rescue other than yourself, Taurus, and that's not a bad thing at all. Many people think that the world owes them a living or a home, but you know otherwise.

Waiting around for a miracle is something you just don't have time for. That is exactly why, when a transit like the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries comes around, you know what is real and what is fantasy-land.

On Saturday, you're opting for realistic and true, and that's how you open the gates to free-flowing money. You want it? It's yours. Let it flow! Your financial drought is finally coming to an end, and you only have yourself to thank.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On this day, you step in to make sure you get what is yours. You've come to understand that if you leave your financial matters up to someone else, it doesn't happen. Your financial drought will never end if you don't intervene.

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries, you know exactly what you have to do. You're not waiting around for an expert to steer you in a direction that doesn't feel right to you. Instead, you're trusting your instincts.

Following your own set of rules is how you make the money flow your way. And Cancer, that money is yours. It's not theirs, his, or hers. It's yours. Claim it, and live the dream. It seems you're a money-maker after all. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.