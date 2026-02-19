Luck Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 20, 2026

On February 20, 2026, luck officially improves for three zodiac signs. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries on Friday, we're moving up and gaining momentum.

This lunar transit is all about us believing in what we are here for. We are gathering our strength and staying focused. Right now, we feel as if we have a genuine purpose. The Moon is waxing, which symbolically means it is gaining strength, imparting in us the desire to do good.

For these astrological signs, this is a call to act on our creative drives. Our luck improves as we steadily gain ground.

1. Leo

This day lets you experience a serious boost in confidence as many things seem to open up for you. What you want, you get on this day. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries, you realize you are pretty lucky, and you like it.

On February 20, opportunities knock, and you get to pick and choose from the best of them. While not everything is perfect for you, that is to be expected. You listen and consider your options carefully.

This is when the luck really comes in for you, Leo. By paying attention to what is happening around you, you gain clarity about what is right for you and what you do not want near. You pick and choose, and it all works out in your favor.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

All it takes to generate a little good luck is for you to solve a couple of the easier problems that have been hovering around you for far too long. The thing is, you know what you have to do. You need to nip some of those issues in the bud, and you know how to do that. Now it is up to you to be proactive and actually make the moves to do so. Luckily, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries helps you do just that. It's hard to believe how much luck begins to flow into your life as soon as you make room for it. This is not the right time to overthink things. Stand back, get the job done, and be grateful it is over. You are going to be just fine.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

On Friday, Pisces, you feel fully empowered by the knowledge you allow in. In other words, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries, you learn something that leaves you feeling strong and capable. Right now, you are unwilling to back down.

Luck is on your side and this could result in something spectacular and beneficial taking place in your financial world. Things are definitely working out for you on this day.

This is when you gather all your courage and trust that your decision-making is spot on. Things are going your way and your luck is improving greatly. During this lunar transit, it feels as though the universe is completely on your side. Make the most of it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.