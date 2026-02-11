3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On February 12, 2026

Starting on February 12, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. During the Capricorn Moon, we feel empowered and ready to act.

Around this time of the month, we're all feeling as if we need a change. We promised ourselves this at the beginning of the year, right? With the Moon in Capricorn on Thursday, we realize exactly what we need to change and how to make it a reality. Capricorn brings the discipline, and the Moon helps us figure out exactly what to do with that discipline.

We're not sticking around for the drama any longer. In fact, we see it as a waste of time. We got what we needed from it, and now, all we can think of is transformation and positive energy. These astrological signs are showing us all how it's done.

1. Taurus

On February 12, 2026, you feel as though you can make it through anything, Taurus. That's because, when the Moon is in Capricorn, you have that amazing Taurus steadiness on your side. That's exactly what's going to usher you into a powerful new era on this day.

During the Capricorn Moon, you take control of your life, and you do so calmly. You are driven to rethink your choices and to be the one who decides what stays and what goes. On Thursday, you're thinking long-term. Right now, you are creating for yourself security and authority. You're the boss here, and it suits you well. It's time to make a change, Taurus. You've got this.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

By stripping away the stuff that has created havoc in your life, Virgo, you find that on February 12, you're better than ever. Your mind is sharp, and you're ready for change.Something just clicked into place for you, and now, you're not scared of the future. This new mindset inspires you to take charge of the now. You're the only one who can change your life, and you want to follow that inspiration.

During the Capricorn Moon, one thing leads to another, and before you know it, you're entering a powerful new era. You're on a roll towards major self-transformation, Virgo, and it feels excellent. You forgot how much power you actually have, and now that you're using it well, the sky is the limit. Enjoy!

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The Capricorn Moon gives you the power and the ability to stand back and take a good, long look at your life, Scorpio. On February 12, you are able to witness your life as opposed to being thrashed around by it. This is the wake-up call of a lifetime.

This is when you master your emotions and show the power of restraint. Focus intensely on what must take place right now, not on some anxiety-ridden fantasy. You take control back, and that allows you to transform your world in a composed and graceful way. You are interested in long-term change, which means quality, not quantity. You're on the right track, Scorpio. You're entering a powerful new era.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.