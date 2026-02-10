3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On February 11, 2026

On February 11, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. Neptune is direct in Pisces, showing us how one little idea can turn into a world of wonder.

This is a big day for inspiration. During this Neptune transit, we're able to believe in our dreams and make something truly magical out of them. We're not kidding ourselves here. Sure, it's nice to dream, but oftentimes we don't actually think things will work out. Well, on this day, they do.

Right now, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. We are dreaming big and making great things happen.

1. Pisces

On February 11, you find that you feel especially youthful and spritely, dear Pisces. There's definitely a spring in your step, and so much of that is because Neptune direct gets us stoked about our future. We are done ruminating on the past, as it has done us no good.

There's just so much to look forward to during this transit, Pisces. And this positive attitude of yours is exactly what starts opening the gates to good fortune and better times. It's not just words, Pisces, it's action and defiance. Sure, the world around you feels scary at times, but you've decided to make a conscious effort to improve your life. Even better, it's working. That's luck and good fortune, for sure.

2. Cancer

During Neptune direct on February 11, you get an understanding that, somehow, everything is going to turn out OK. It's that easy, sweet Cancer. On Wednesday, you're not worried. You are confident. You shift your attitude, and suddenly everything seems easier and more possible. You know now that this is your life, so if you choose to see it as fortunate and pleasant, then so be it. No one can tell you otherwise, Cancer.

The decisions you make on this day are well-informed. Your intuition is completely in tune with what is needed in order to win and succeed. You are now existing on a happier plane. The timing is right. In fact, you're ahead of the game, Cancer. You are attracting so much luck and good fortune right now.

3. Scorpio

During Neptune direct, you are taking a good, long look at yourself, Scorpio. What you see is someone who really tried their best, and this makes you feel good. There's so much out there nowadays to make a person feel bad and depressed. You've started to realize that the reservoir of negative energy is always there if you want to drink from it. Fortunately, you're not interested.

Right now, you simply want positivity and happiness, Scorpio. You refuse to let anyone or anything bring you down. This is when you learn that you're the one in charge of your own life. So, if you choose luck and good fortune, then that's on you. And Scorpio, that suits you just fine. Go for the happiness and enjoy it. You deserve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.