Luck Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 10, 2026

On February 10, 2026, luck is improving for three zodiac signs. On Tuesday, we may even find ourselves wondering how things got this good.

The Waning Crescent Moon shifts from Scorpio to Sagittarius, and what we've set out to achieve now looks possible. There are many moments of happiness during the transit of optimism. It seems as though things are coming along very well.

We feel very strongly about keeping hope alive. If we look around, it seems like everything is trying to get us down. Yet, here we are, still thriving and refusing to let it all drag us down. That's both luck and us making the best out of our situation. We rock, let's face it.

1. Leo

Your confidence has been building for a while now, Leo. Part of this is because you've been letting go of some of the old ways. Sure, you built yourself to be sturdy, but you might have become a little too stoic in your time.

So, it's time to bend like a reed, as they say. Luck comes to you as the ability to adapt. One of the highest forms of intelligence is the ability to move with the times. Things are always changing, and you must change with them.

During the Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius, you don't just change. You find your way to the top, Leo. You feel supported by friends, and you see no reason to fear anything. Everything's coming up Leo on this day.

2. Virgo

Luck comes to you as peace of mind, Virgo. You've shown yourself that it's OK to let others have their way. You don't need to suffer over other people's decisions. There's simply no point. You are you, and no one can take that away.

What counts as luck for you on this day is the ability to make great decisions. That's because you're not micromanaging everything. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius, you are able to detach, and it really works for you.

All of this comes with another perk: you're able to get some sleep. Ah, blessed sleep! What a beautiful thing it is. You find that rest and relaxation come very easily to you on this day, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

It sure is nice when someone tells you that you're awesome, Aquarius. While you don't need to hear praise, you definitely aren't complaining. On this day, during the Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius, someone tells you something about yourself that makes you feel particularly lucky.

It's nice to be told nice things about oneself, so don't be shy, Aquarius. Eat it up. You've got luck in the form of self-belief, and one thing leads to another with that idea.

Before you know it, you are taking yourself and that newly stoked self-confidence on a ride into the future. In other words, this lunar transit inspires great dreams and wonderful visions of days to come. Your luck is finally improving, Aqauarius. Get ready.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.