4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, January 16

Four zodiac signs are experiencing significant abundance and luck on January 16, 2026 when the Moon enters Capricorn. The Moon rules emotions, and Capricorn is about leadership, power, and your social reputation.

Emotionally, you want to succeed, and Friday is the day that you make that happen. The Moon in Capricorn is within the three-day power window of the New Moon. So, actions taken now start to increase with luck and power through the weekend. This is the perfect time to go one step beyond imagining what the future can hold for you.

Advertisement

Formulate in your mind who you want to be. Write it down and speak it aloud. Let your heart, emotions, and mind align. The energy increases for these astrological signs as their belief grows. Your belief in inner power is the best way to tap into Capricorn's energy on Friday.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

Cancer, the Moon entering your sister sign on January 16 activates your relationship axis. The seventh house highlights friendships, so Friday brings shared experiences that feel emotionally supportive, safe, and motivating, leading you towards luck and abundance. You start the day knowing something feels different. Your anxiety decreases, and you face the world with hope. You realize that success doesn't have to require emotional sacrifice. It requires you to be true to yourself.

When the Moon enters your house of partnerships just before a New Moon, it's easier to reconnect with old friends. You feel a strong sense of comfort without the exposure. What you choose to do with your time today reshapes the future and starts a new chapter in your life with people who understand you.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

The Capricorn Moon grounds your ambitious side, Libra, in part because it's expressed in the area that you value most: your home and your past family dynamics. On January 16, you're ready to move beyond any pain that's stopped you from acting lovingly. When the emotional barrier lifts, a flood of love washes over your heart.

Luck arrives in this space when you let go of grudges and hurt and replace them with a growing sense of optimism. You act more like yourself, and that sets in motion a change with long-term impact. You learn to trust your judgment, act with confidence, and see the good in others as opportunities to rebuild relationships happen naturally.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

Capricorn energy challenges you to lift your standards while also slowing down to become increasingly strategic, Aries. The Capricorn Moon emotionally prepares you to think about a growing career or what you want to do in the future. On January 16, you become motivated in a way you had not before. You turn ambition into something seriously impactful and tangible. Instead of chasing fleeting ideas or novel trends, you buckle down on one thing and work it until it manifests the abundance you want for your life.

What makes Friday so lucky for you isn't just the Moon or the fact that there will be a New Moon over the weekend. It's all this energy coupled with a powerful stellium that includes your ruling planet, Mars, with Venus. You get super disciplined, and that action pays off quickly.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

Capricorn, the Moon enters your sign on January 16, and it's not only close to your annual New Moon season but also the end of Capricorn season, too. There's a window of opportunity for you to hit the reset button and start over. You are ready to step into a higher level of responsibility.

You've grown so much over the years, and you can feel how much you've matured. In the past, you questioned yourself, but today, your fears settle, and you realize you have to do certain things, even though you're afraid. You enter this day knowing there's power for you to claim authority over your future. You step into it prepared to claim the abundance you work for and the luck you create.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.