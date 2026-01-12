4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, January 13

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on January 13, 2026. On Tuesday, the Moon enters Sagittarius, and when we have this mutable sign's energy activated, it brings with it the gifts and blessings of Jupiter.

Jupiter is the ruler of luck and expanse. Jupiter wants things to grow and to become bigger and better! There's no such thing as too much beneath a Sagittarian Moon. And what you wish for often comes true, especially if that dream is bigger than life. The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Uranus, the planet of chaos, so you can expect to have a sudden jolt of drama to wake you up and spark change. Then, it will ricochet a moonbeam of light to Neptune and Venus in Pisces, the sign where Jupiter is the secondary ruler, again fostering dreams but this time demanding structure, seriousness and strict commitment.

Tuesday is a promising day for those who take action, expand their network and get wisdom from others. These astrological signs attract abundance and luck all day, and it's not delivered on a silver platter. It's earned.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, all eyes are on you on January 13, and you feel a powerful boost of motivational energy when the Moon enters your sign. You have a window of opportunity to look over your habits and pinpoint which ones need to change.

This is a wonderful time for self-improvement. When Uranus throws a monkey wrench into your day, pay attention to your reaction. You'll notice what's working and what you do best. You'll see where to double down your efforts. Chaos becomes a playground for luck and growth. What you discover helps lead you to earn abundance.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you're attracting abundance and luck through partnerships, contractual agreements, and close alliances. The Moon in your sister sign on January 13 creates a dynamic that feels a little unstable, but that lack of stability forces you to create structure and to root yourself. What tends to attract you because of its newness loses its allure. You prefer the predictable. What's tried and true shows merit, and you can grow your foundation on it.

Abundance flourishes in consistent environments. Luck can come from chaos. So, when you see trouble stirring in relationships, know that this is the rumble of good things to come. Your life is shifting, and it will take you to places where you will be blessed with many opportunities.

3. Pisces

On Tuesday, January 13, your career and social status grow beneath the light of the Sagittarius Moon, Pisces. The areas you excel in light up, and you realize that time is limited to take action. The conversation between the Moon, Saturn, and Neptune invokes personal responsibility. There's no room for waiting or procrastination.

To grow, Pisces, you see that you have to be a little more open about what you want. Speaking with others and being fully committed becomes your mission. You let others know you want to take advantage of the massive developments around you.

4. Virgo

Virgo, you work very hard to create a home life that feels safe and secure. On Tuesday, January 13, you see the seeds you've planted grow. Your loved ones become eagerly engaged in your relationship. There's a sense of togetherness mingled with independence and freedom that's so sweet and enduring that it touches your heart.

You pick honesty over perfection, and the messiness that comes from growth in family situations is celebrated. Chaos is welcomed because it invites learning. Structure is implemented because it promotes consistency and alleviates miscommunication. Luck is here, and you take full advantage of it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.