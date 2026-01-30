Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After January 31, 2026

After January 31, 2026, the hard times are over for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Cancer signals the final stretch before the real-time resolution kicks in.

Cancer energy promotes healing through self-care and honesty. It focuses on protection, emotional honesty, and ties to home, family, and personal security. This transit supports emotional relief and actual resolution. We are on our way to true healing. On Saturday, the hard times are finally coming to an end for these lucky astrological signs.

1. Leo

For you, Leo, the hard times have been tied to exhaustion on a personal and professional level. You have been carrying way more than you need to, and it's starting to get on your nerves. If you keep this up, you risk burning out.

On January 31, during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Cancer, something gives way. The pressure eases up during this lunar transit because you finally understand that you don't need to push yourself so hard.

You're on the verge of major change, and it is going to set you free, once and for all. You have held on for this long, and you're starting to get that it's not all up to you. So, give yourself a break and let someone else do the heavy lifting. There's no need to keep the hard times going.

2. Capricorn

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Cancer shines a light on your relationships, Capricorn. For you, the hard times have stemmed from an imbalance in affection. There are times when you feel like just giving up.

You may end up doing just that, but on Saturday, the Cancer Moon has you revisiting an old problem with new eyes. It's worth a try, and you may find that in the long run, your happiness is simply a matter of perspective.

On January 31, the days of emotional overextension are officially over. You're good now. You feel strong again, because you stood up for yourself and reclaimed your own happiness. The hard times are coming to an end.

3. Gemini

For you, Gemini, the hard times have revolved around identity and uncertainty. You're still wondering what you want to be when you grow up, no matter how old you actually are. The Waxing Gibbous Moon brings you the answer you have been waiting for.

On Saturday, January 31, confusion lifts enough for you to make a confident next step. During the Cancer Moon, you see a way forward that felt blocked before, and all, because you now realize that you were the one standing in your own way. No more!

The hard times end as you get a sense of direction. This is something you're very good at handling. Change? Bring it on! All you need is one step forward, and bam! Everything from here in seems easier.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.