4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, January 7

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on January 7, 2026, during Mercury square Neptune. On Wednesday, the mind and imagination interact in a way that helps you see your opportunities.

Mercury governs your thinking, communication and planning. Meanwhile, Neptune influences vision, creativity, and intuition. When these two planets form a square, you're asked to look beyond obvious answers and consider unfamiliar possibilities.

On Wednesday, these astrological signs attract abundance by paying attention, asking good questions and trusting your logic and luck. Ideas come together in unexpected ways, even helping something that wasn't part of the plan work out nicely.

1. Gemini

On January 7, luck works in your favor, Gemini, as you see the hidden message in conversations you have with others. When you converse with others, the intended meaning feels unclear, but you will intuitively sense what really matters. You notice opportunities that others overlook, especially at work. During planning sessions or casual conversations with friends, you feel that a situation has potential beyond what others perceive.

Abundance comes to you from slowing down and taking notice. You want to verify how you feel and what you think. Gemini, you'll ask follow-up questions rather than assume you know the answers. By the end of the day, you'll be glad you didn't rush. By taking your time, you understand the timing and choices that didn't work out in your favor.

2. Virgo

Wednesday is a good day for you, Virgo. You attract abundance and luck when you simplify your life. The Mercury square Neptune transit helps you see where you need to be more flexible. You lower your high standards just a little bit, and surprisingly, that's what enables you to save time and mental energy.

One adjustment helps you streamline your tasks and clarify expectations. You adjusted a plan that was already complicated and unsustainable. By letting go of unnecessary steps, things move smoothly. You build practically, and the results are more value in your life.

3. Pisces

On Wednesday, January 7, your intuition gets channelled into practical energy, Pisces. You feel inspired, but instead of drifting with ideas, you take one action to show your intention toward a particular path. Abundance arrives when you do what feels meaningful and workable.

Focus on one thing and avoid scattered thinking. Having your energy focused on a particular focal point is smart, so focus solely on making more money or completing a creative project. The day rewards your clarity and determination and it starts with one small step.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you notice that a few of your prior assumptions need to be updated on Wednesday. A situation you thought was complicated or unprofitable is more valuable to you. This level of awareness gives you leverage, and you take advantage of what you've learned.

Abundance shows up when you take action during a moment of truth on January 7. Areas of confusion that formerly affected your work, finances, or long-term plans no longer hold you back. Your decisions become easier, and your results more secure, leaving you feeling lucky all day.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.