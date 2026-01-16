3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success Starting On January 17, 2026

Starting on January 17, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. Venus aligns with Neptune on Saturday, blending imagination and intuition.

Venus aligning with Neptune makes for a powerful mental experience. On Saturday, we understand that what we think becomes reality, so we focus our mighty minds on the creation of abundance and financial rewards. Who doesn't put that in their daily intention? We all do.

January 17 brings financial improvement for these astrological signs through inspired choices. With a positive mindset and a real plan, we're all well on our way to success.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

This Venus-Neptune alignment speaks directly to your intuitive strengths, Pisces, of which you have many, and you know it. On January 17, money flows through ideas you once thought were not worth pursuing. Yet, on Saturday, it looks like those old thoughts could benefit from a second look. While you doubted them before, you see now that they are actually pretty promising.

This realization is motivating, Pisces. You are ready to work to achieve the financial success you desire. Venus and Neptune remind you that your sensitivity is something you can actually cash in on. Listen to your intuition and use this sensitivity to pick up on cues that others might not see. This leads you straight into financial success, Pisces. You've got this!

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, Venus and Neptune highlight the connection between what you personally value and the kind of income you envision for yourself. On January 17, a financial decision made with patience pays off because you took the time to think it out. Your patient and grounded nature works well for you.

You also notice that this idea of yours is well-supported. During this Venus-Neptune alignment, you have little to no problem convincing others to get on board. People just want to support you at this time, both professionally and personally. Collaborations do well during this transit, leading to a huge financial upgrade.

Venus aligning with Neptune rewards your ability to do it all, Taurus. You can plan ahead and act on something spontaneously. What you value most is your sanity. This is how you lay the foundation for your future financial success.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you're attracting financial success on January 17 because you decide that you must start making strides toward what you want right now. No more waiting. No more procrastination. No more self-doubt. It's time, and you're ready, Libra.

When Venus aligns with Neptune, you receive recognition for your work. Your ability to keep the balance, design something functional, or mediate between conflicting parties pays off big time. Clearly, you have the talent. Compensation improves when your skills are in full view.

This Venus-Neptune transit shows you that success does not require self-sacrifice. When your work reflects who you are, financial ease follows. This is just the beginning of a powerful financial shift in your world, Libra. Get excited!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.