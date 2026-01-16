Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After January 17, 2026

Loneliness comes to an end for three zodiac signs after January 17, 2026, when Venus enters Aquarius and we start to crave genuine companionship. This is huge, especially for those of us who have been afraid to venture forth into the world of love and relationships.

Venus in Aquarius highlights friendships and shared ideals. It helps us form honest and loving bonds. For these astrological signs, January 17 gives a very clear signal that the emotional isolation we have experienced is now over. We are ready to return to the land of the living and make meaningful connections.

1. Gemini

Venus shifts into Aquarius, shining a light on your social and intellectual world, Gemini. On January 17, the message is clear: the loneliness you feel is now in your control. Do you want it, or would you rather walk away from it? Chances are, you're tired of being lonely. And because you know that you're the one in charge here, you might even be tired of making excuses. No more!

Venus in Aquarius basically pushes you back into the world again. But don't you worry about a thing, Gemini. There's a friendly place for you out there. You'll be so much happier once you allow yourself that first step into the great unknown. The time for loneliness has come to an end.

2. Cancer

This Venus shift reaches deep into your heart, Cancer, and has you thinking about how you got so lonely and what you want to do about it. You do not believe that you're meant for a lonely life. So, you work with the universe to solve this dilemma.

On January 17, you get the feeling that solitude no longer serves you the way it once did. Sure, it came in handy when you needed to be alone. You even enjoyed it at times, Cancer. But is it still relevant to who you are, right now? Probably not.

Venus in Aquarius shows you that connection is what you're really craving, Cancer. The truth is that it isn't a half-bad idea to just go out and reacquaint yourself with the human race once again. Try it, you might like it!

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, Venus entering Aquarius changes how you experience companionship. On January 17, it's time to decide whether or not to let people see you beyond the facade you've built. Venus in Aquarius ends a long stretch of you relying only upon yourself. While that's super admirable, it gets a little lonely.

After a while, you start to wonder if you can even accept help from others. The beauty of this day is in the idea that you won't know unless you try. And so, Capricorn, you try. You extend yourself beyond the walls you have built, and guess what? It's awesome out there! The time for loneliness is over. So put yourself out there, make new friends, and build a community. You won't regret it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.