3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After January 16, 2026

After January 16, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. Mercury square Chiron creates opportunities through uncomfortable honesty. We can expect a little weirdness, but know that there's a method to the madness.

While this Friday transit may bring up a few sensitive topics, it also opens doors that would remain closed without that awareness. For these astrological signs, January 16 is a lucky day, indeed. Abundance arrives through conversations that change your perspective. At first, we might be shocked, but then it dawns on us that if we keep an open mind, we may just inherit a vault full of great opportunities. Stay positive, friends! We have a lot to look forward to.

1. Gemini

January 16 totally upsets your plans by showing you that there are different ways to do what you're doing now. At first, you feel challenged, as you are sure of your ways. That is, until someone brings up an alternative option. Hmmm.

The opportunity comes when you get out of your own way and actually listen to what this other person has to offer. Yes, you are fabulous at what you do, Gemini, but what if you could do better?

And, what if someone could help you get there? During Mercury square Chiron, someone shows up to give you a hand. If you're smart, which you are, you accept this help. This lets you in on some of the greater opportunities that will be offered this year. Go get 'em, Gemini! You have so much to look forward to.

2. Scorpio

For you, Scorpio, this transit brings opportunities through self-awareness. The more you pay attention to what's on your mind, the clearer the picture becomes of what you need to do to make your life better.

On January 16, you recognize how past disappointments have shaped your expectations around work or collaboration. Thankfully, you've learned your lesson. Mercury square Chiron has you accepting this and moving on.

By approaching an opportunity without assuming the worst, you invite progress, and you get it, too, Scorpio. Now, you're living your life on your own terms. You're a magnet for positive energy, and it's working.

3. Pisces

Mercury square Chiron activates your sense of purpose, Pisces, and that's nothing to shrug off. Most people spend an awful lot of time wondering why they are here. For you, January 16 helps you realize that the reason is to experience life through opportunity.

That takes fearlessness, which you have in heaping doses. You are capable and honest with yourself, Pisces. So, if an opportunity knocks, you consider it, but you never fear it. Staying open is the key to success.

Yes, you are a super sensitive person, but you know how to use that sensitivity wisely. You can smell a winner a mile away. On this day, a winner shows up as an amazing opportunity, and you let it in because you're smart and savvy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.