3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Romantic New Era Starting On January 10, 2026

On January 10, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a romantic new era. Sun opposite Jupiter puts the spotlight on relationship dynamics by stretching them to their limit. But fear not, friends! This is the beginning of something new and loving.

As we all know, sometimes it takes a while to get to the good part. Saturday's transit brings growth through awareness. On this day, we see something in our partnerships that could use a bit of a makeover. It's time to upgrade what we already have and are a bit too used to. These astrological signs are entering a more expansive relationship chapter as they align themselves with reality. These realistic expectations help us attain so much more.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

January 10 brings about a turning point in how you approach romance, Libra. The transit of the Sun opposite Jupiter shows you that compromise has slowly but surely turned into self-denial. That's not what anyone wants to find out.

Advertisement

However, this realization is immediately empowering. Your relationship has a chance to deepen now that you speak up about what you truly want. This may change your relationship entirely, but everything is worth it if it leads you to happiness.

When romance is the topic, then it's all about mutual respect. That means self-respect, too, Libra. Prepare to enter a new and wonderful phase in your love life.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Aquarius, this Sun-Jupiter alignment brings a breakthrough in emotional availability. That's big, because even though you are a super-friendly person, you're not always that vulnerably open when it comes to romance.

On January 10, the transit of the Sun opposite Jupiter teaches you that independence does not require emotional distance. In fact, you can be warm and inviting and still remain true to who you are.

A romantic situation gets better for you because you make a conscious effort not to seem detached. This may strengthen an existing bond or attract someone who appreciates both your mind and your heart. Love does not limit your freedom, Aquarius. When shared with the right person, it enhances it.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

So much of what makes up your attitude towards love revolves around how you feel about yourself, Pisces. If you're down on yourself, you have less love to share. In the past, that's been damaging to your romantic relationships.

On January 10, during the oddly helpful transit of the Sun opposite Jupiter, you get to see that this life is both precious and fleeting. You can't keep putting off the inevitable, Pisces. In other words, it is time to go after the love you know you want.

Advertisement

This is when you must show yourself emotional generosity. You aren't scrimping this time around. You are ready to take whatever you have and turn it into a true love story. Good for you. The cosmos sends its blessings.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.