4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On December 22, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on December 22, 2025. On Monday, Venus in Sagittarius squares Saturn in Pisces, creating a moment of your desires, what you value enough to commit to.

Venus governs money, and Saturn rules limitations. When these two planets form a square, wishful thinking fades and practical measures are sought. This astrological transit helps you to refine your desires. You know what you want and what's worth putting on hold. Venus and Saturn help bring things into focus. You start practicing self-discipline to get what you want.

Advertisement

Attention narrows today, and you work toward a goal that can be sustained with time and effort. The conditions are set for abundance and growth, and Venus square Saturn brings the kind of good fortune that actually lasts.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Taurus, on December 22, the Venus square Saturn transit brings financial and emotional priorities into sharper focus. You become more aware of what supports your sense of security and what drains it so that you can protect your energy. The clarity you gain today improves how you experience shared resources, making it easy to foster commitments that last.

As Monday unfolds, you make practical decisions and feel less attached to outcomes that don't offer stability. The day ends on a confident note, helping you decide what needs to be done or not. The abundance you attract by the end of the day comes from alignment between action and words. You're investing your time and energy where it can grow. You build with security and not uncertainty.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Libra, for you, the Venus square Saturn transit brings a unique balance between pleasure and responsibility. On December 22, you see how clearly your daily routines flow. You sense how to improve work dynamics and manage obligations that impact your quality of life. Certain expectations either get redefined or fall away because they no longer make sense. You feel comfortable with change and pursue it.

Your awareness reveals how to manage both your time and your relationships. The opportunity to spend time with others arises when you're no longer negotiating your time, which creates conflicts that work against you. The luck you attract on Monday comes from emotional clarity. You can tell what fits into your life, and surrender to peacefulness and simplicity.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

On December 22, the Venus square Saturn transit reinforces your natural ability to think about your long-term financial goals. You address career decisions that must be made. Distractions lose their appeal, and you feel more grounded and determined to end the day on a positive note.

Monday supports slow, steady progress rather than dramatic moves. The conversations you have help align plans with your priorities. The abundance you attract comes from consistency and credibility. Others also recognize your reliability and match your energy.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

For you, Aquarius, clarity increases around your values and future direction. On December 22, you become more aware of how your goals align with your resources, including your time and money. Where there are unrealistic expectations, you pull back your energy. Your plans feel workable, and you handle matters with wisdom and grace.

The shift you experience on Monday impacts your external outcomes. Opportunities feel more attainable because you see how certain decisions help ground you in reality, rather than just your potential. You feel increasingly more patient, and resilience pays off by helping you acquire abundance and luck.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.