Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After January 7, 2026

After January 7, 2026, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. Jupiter retrograde asks us to reexamine beliefs, expectations, and some of the promises we've made to ourselves. Are we still with that kind of thinking or have we moved on?

This transit slows the idea of external expansion so that we can regain trust in what we are doing. We need to slow down first. Only then can we confidently get into whatever interests us. While we may be coming from a place of insecurity and doubt, Jupiter, whether direct or in retrograde, brings positive energy. For these astrological signs, January 7 delivers reassurance. Whatever has been causing our anxiety has not started to spiral. We catch it before it gets out of hand, and the end result is major life improvement.

1. Cancer

You’ve been emotionally bracing yourself for something that may not ever happen, Cancer. In your mind, this thing is not very nice and has you worried for reasons you can't even identify.

During Jupiter retrograde on January 7, this overhaul of worry suddenly stops. It's as if it's been interrupted by a wave of positive energy that cannot be denied, even by you.

Everything is going to be OK because support is present, and all you have to do to receive it is acknowledge that it's there. You don’t need to anticipate the worst, Cancer, because all that does is bring you down. On this day, trust replaces tension, and this gives your nervous system a seriously well-needed break.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You’ve been questioning timing, Scorpio, wondering if something important slipped past you. Something's on your mind, and it bugs you to think that you can't remember what it is.

Jupiter retrograde has you feeling a touch of anxiety. There's something on your mind, yet you can't quite put your finger on it. Naturally, you default to the dreaded idea that it's something bad.

Thankfully, it's not. Nothing bad is happening, Scorpio, but that's not to delegitimize your feelings. More than likely, your gut was delaying you for a reason. Everything is going to be OK because your instincts and mind are sharper than you realized. Confidence returns, and your life gets much better.

3. Pisces

Uncertainty has weighed heavily on you, Pisces, especially when it comes to your hopes and dreams. Lately, you've been questioning whether or not any of those things are going to come through for you.

Jupiter retrograde brings emotional reassurance on January 7. This transit lets you know that the only thing that stands between you and a feeling of security is your own mind. The worry begins to dissolve the minute you start to trust that everything really is going to be OK.

This retrograde restores your faith in yourself. Driving yourself crazy is starting to feel empty and worthless. So, why bother? This is when you make the turnaround, Pisces. This is when you choose joy, and life gets better because of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.