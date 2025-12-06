5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On December 7, 2025

Five zodiac signs are having the very best horoscopes on December 7, 2025 when the Sun is in adventure-seeking Sagittarius Venus is sextile to Pluto, bringing in a desire for intense pleasure and fun.

On Sunday, the astrological tone shifts from quiet reflection to warm, bold expression. There's a heartbeat to the day's energy, and it's best expressed through honest conversations and meaningful choices that foster powerful relationship breakthroughs.

Venus is creative, while Pluto is intense. Both relate to power and money. When these two energies are together, you want to improve your life and make the most of what you have. Set an intention to explore the beauty of life as you seek to know and to be known. For these astrological signs, December 7 is a truly insightful and memorable day.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, if there is one thing you like and value more than anything in the world, it's truth. You're drawn to find the truth on Sunday, and the good news is that you will find it in your personal life, your love life, and in your work. Honesty provides you with a sense of emotional security. You feel you can trust what you know and explore without reservation.

A good day for you is finding out that you understand someone better, and the relationship has grown stronger. A quiet bond between you and another person is clarified on Sunday, and a commitment to an abiding friendship is forming. You don't have to say too much; you have to open your heart, and it's there. Venus and Pluto help make it so.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

When Venus works with Pluto, Aries, you feel committed to personal growth in a way that is honest and raw. You like the idea of transparency much more than people realize. When you understand yourself and others, you have the emotional and mental clarity you need to make wise decisions.

There are no unnecessary games to play on Sunday. You say what you need to say, and the communication is open for healing and deeper understanding. With the intensity of Pluto in your friendships sector, you are ready to see relationships change for the better, and they do. No half-hearted activities or plans that leave you feeling underwhelmed or lackluster. You connect; it's beautiful, and the day feels very good.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, when Pluto works with your ruling planet, Venus, it fosters a desire to know things that you typically choose to ignore. You go beyond the superficial and explore the depths of your inner self. You approach self-exploration with emotional intelligence on Sunday, and it gives you a renewed sense of wonder and awe about how life works.

You appreciate the journey you're on more than ever before. Listening to stories from inspirational friends resonates deeply and offers you hope. Nothing says 'great day' like uplifting energy that's reflected in bravery and courageousness. With Pluto, you see how even hardships make challenges beautiful

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You like working solo most of the time, Taurus, but a good, collaborative relationship is always welcomed. You get to experience the joy of a positive partnership on Sunday with a shared purpose and goal. You will notice how others seem to respect you much more than usual.

You'll sense that they affirm you and express value in the things that you say and do. You're contributing so that your leadership shines, but the power is shared, and tasks are delegated reasonably. You see how things change and improve when you work with others.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your intuition means a lot to you, and when you feel sensitive, it makes you feel glad because you know that you're alive. Your spirituality is part of your power, and as an emotional being, you try hard to cultivate a spirit of connectedness. On Sunday, you can trust yourself a bit more, which helps you stay true to your authentic self.

Everything feels lighter and brighter, and your heart will speak to you clearly. The day will be a validation of who you are. You experience inner knowing, which helps you feel that the day is perfect for you in all the right ways.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.