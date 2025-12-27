3 Zodiac Signs Get Their Power Back On December 28, 2025

On December 28, 2025, three zodiac signs get their power back. Moon trine Mercury encourages the kind of self-reflection that leads to personal growth. It highlights some of the areas in our lives where limitations hold us back and how to break free.

Sunday brings an opening that broadens your worldview. It helps us step into opportunities that feel more like something we want to be involved in. This transit encourages exploration on a mental, emotional, or even physical level. It’s about recognizing what’s possible once we release limiting beliefs or outdated patterns. So great!

1. Scorpio

The transit of the Moon trine Mercury has you feeling as if things are now possible, Scorpio. It's as if you've given up on your old negativities and you are now ready to believe again.

On December 28, you see patterns and possibilities that previously seemed unthinkable, mainly because you ruled them out. But why did you rule them out? That's what surfaces on this day. The answer to that question has you thinking outside of the box.

This isn’t just intellectual growth, Scorpio. It’s a literal change in attitude. You approach challenges with curiosity now, rather than dismissal. You're open and ready to expand your horizons, and what you get in return is hope.

2. Sagittarius

It's almost the end of the year, and you recognize within yourself a dire need for change, Sagittarius. Your old attitude got you this far, but on December 28, during Moon trine Mercury, you want something new, and you want it now.

As a Sagittarius, you're interested in expanding your repertoire of interests. The last piece of the puzzle here is for you to extend yourself beyond your own imagination. That means trying something new without fear.

This Moon-Mercury alignment has your back, and so, if you wish to elevate your path, know that the universe is on your side. Go forth and be bold, Sagittarius. Change it all up. Walk into the new year as a new you, and have faith in the knowledge that this is what is meant to be.

3. Capricorn

The transit of the Moon trine Mercury offers an insightful look into your professional, practical, and personal life, Capricorn. It's on this day, December 28, that you understand that you've gotten a little too comfortable doing what you do so well.

While it's nice to be the expert, it's even nicer to discover something new and intriguing. You could use a little novelty in your life, Capricron, and you have no problem expanding your horizons. Sometimes it just takes a little cosmic nudging.

So, this one's on you, but so what? You love it this way. There are new worlds to conquer and all that, Cap. This is what gives you life, and that Mercury booster shot takes you everywhere. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.