The Universe Rewards 3 Zodiac Signs On December 20, 2025

On December 20, 2025, the universe rewards three zodiac signs. The New Moon in Sagittarius opens a fresh cycle built on courage, possibility, and the willingness to bet on ourselves. This lunation is known for broadening horizons and rewarding those of us who have put in the effort.

Sagittarius energy pushes us to take valiant steps forward, but first, we must acknowledge how far we’ve already come. This New Moon highlights the work we’ve invested in learning, improving, healing, and preparing.

Advertisement

For three zodiac signs, this New Moon marks the beginning of a time when discipline merges with optimism. December 20 brings the first signs that our persistence is paying off and that our hard work was not in vain.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On December 20, you, dear Taurus, receive support from a source you didn’t expect. During the New Moon in Sagittarius, something you’ve been working hard to make happen finally happens. Yes, it's real!

Your effort shows up as an affirmation for you. In other words, you know now that you made it all happen. You worked, and now the fruits of your labor have arrived. It's looking good, Taurus.

You feel more grounded because you’re seeing evidence of the work you’ve poured into your future. This lunar transit brings a sense of relief and a clearer idea of how to continue building what you’ve started. The universe is rewarding you big time.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Sagittarius shows you just how fortunate you are, dear Aquarius. You're finally making progress on a goal you’ve been adamantly pursuing for a while now. On December 20, your consistency begins to attract the right people or opportunities, especially those connected to networking and collaboration.

You experience a breakthrough involving support, mentorship, or a group effort. You are involved with groups, people, and like-minded types who want all of this to go somewhere. On this day, you'll get your first real signs of success.

Advertisement

This lunar transit helps you feel recharged and ready for the next level of your ambition. You see new paths forming as the rewards of your persistence begin to take shape. What's your next step, Aquarius? What's on your mind now?

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The New Moon in Sagittarius turns your attention toward your career, reputation, and the work you’ve been refining for months. This day, December 20, brings a development that confirms that you’ve been on the right track, Pisces. Whatever it is, it validates your actions.

Your dedication is noticed now, and this recognition gives you a renewed sense of purpose. You’re not only making progress, but you're also working the magic in such a way that you literally end up inspiring yourself. This is your reward from the universe.

This lunar transit signals the start of a powerful upswing. You are moving into this new phase with expanding possibilities and a deep sense that your path is opening up. Trust that it's all positive, Pisces.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.