3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On December 10, 2025

Starting on December 10, 2025, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. The Virgo Moon is fairly easy-going and definitely supports emotional stability. It becomes easier to notice what lifts our spirits during this time, and also avoid what really isn't working anymore.

The season of happiness is upon us, and these three zodiac signs can expect to experience a noticeable lack of pressure. How nice! The Virgo Moon serves as a turning point, when happiness becomes something we cultivate with intention. During this lunar transit, we feel more centered and ready to move on towards better, happier days.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Virgo Moon brings you a sense of purpose, Taurus, helping you notice what truly supports your peace of mind. Once you realize what makes you happy, you won't want to bother with the hassles of unnecessary drama any longer. A calmer, more grounded energy takes hold on this day and steadies you from the inside out.

On December 10, a breakthrough happens in your personal life, Taurus, and it's quite eye-opening. You want to feed your happiness, instead of complicating your days with stuff that simply isn't interesting to you.

By the end of this day, happiness feels less like a concept and more like a direction. You’re moving toward what feels balanced and nourishing, Taurus. You see the value of keeping it simple and choosing joy.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Virgo helps you slow down enough to recognize just how far you’ve come, Leo. You start to see the emotional clutter that’s been distracting you, and you want it gone. This lunar transit gives you insight into what needs to stay and what needs to go.

On December 10, you feel a refreshing spike of motivation, Leo. Something clicks internally, and you know for certain that it's a great idea to opt in for joy, instead of pushing it away. You allow yourself to expect better outcomes instead of bracing for the worst.

By the end of the day, happiness finds you because you’re no longer doubting it before it arrives. In fact, you're choosing it, Leo. You’re creating space for easy, honest joy, and it's working for you. Ask, and you shall receive.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Moon in your sign brings you home to yourself, Virgo. You feel clearer, steadier, and more in tune with what matters. This lunar transit highlights your strengths and helps you trust your instincts without overthinking the details.

On December 10, you discover a helpful solution to a long-standing issue. Something that once felt messy feels like it's finally fallen into place. Order returns, and that's not a bad thing. Not in your world, Virgo, that's for sure.

In fact, this sense of order brings you joy and happiness, and that is something you welcome with all your heart. You are fulfilling your own needs, Virgo. You feel aligned, hopeful, and ready for whatever comes next.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.