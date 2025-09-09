Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 10, 2025

After September 10, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. Venus square Lilith can feel unsettling at first, but it ultimately reveals where we’ve been holding onto unnecessary struggle. This transit points out the areas of life where we’ve been trying too hard to fit in, or sacrificing too much of ourselves just to maintain peace.

The ending of hard times comes with the recognition that authenticity is freedom. Being our good old selves, just as we are, is what Lilith energy is all about. Three zodiac signs totally get it and know just what we have to do. On September 10, we release what no longer works. Where tension once felt unbearable, relief finally arrives, and what once felt suffocating begins to fade, making space for new beginnings and peace of mind.

1. Aries

During Venus square Lilith, you will see that the struggles you’ve faced are not permanent. On September 10, the pressure eases, and you'll realize that you no longer need to fight battles that aren’t yours to fight. This is the gift of release, and you will feel it very intensely.

You may notice that relationships or work situations that felt too heavy are finally shifting. The universe is granting you a reprieve, showing you that it’s safe to let go. So, let go, Aries. Do it.

This day marks the end of a chapter that demanded too much. It's also the kind of sign that tells you that you don't need to return to it. Why bother upholding the struggle when it's a dead issue? There's no reason to. Your hard times give way to peace, as you step into a lighter, freer version of yourself.

2. Libra

For you, Libra, the Venus-Lilith square touches directly on matters of love and self-worth. On September 10, you’ll feel as though a long-standing burden begins to dissolve. Sheesh, what a relief!

Where there was once an imbalance, ease now enters the picture. You just don't have that constant sense of nagging dread following you around. You made the choice to honor yourself, put yourself first, and lo and behold, it works!

You may find yourself less willing to compromise your happiness, and that choice alone signals the end of hard times. This is a day that reminds you that peace begins within. You are now able to clear away the struggles that have been draining your energy.

3. Scorpio

The intensity of Venus square Lilith feels familiar to you, Scorpio, but on September 10, it works in your favor. You begin to see that what once felt like dead weight has finally loosened its grip on you.

The end of hard times is here, and it feels like relief in your soul. You may discover that you no longer fear change the way you once did. It makes sense, as we are meant to change throughout a lifetime.

Nobody stays exactly the same throughout their life. For you, Scorpio, what changes now is how you see the future. You've got hope, love, and something to look forward to. Goodbye, hardships, you did your job.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.