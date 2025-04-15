A Major Struggle Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 16, 2025

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, a major struggle comes to an end for three zodiac signs. This day will prove to be one with quick and satisfying results. Astrologically, we are hosting Mercury in Aries, so we can expect to feel impulsive, restless, and perhaps even ingenious.

Three zodiac signs may notice that their lives feel stuck. It's not a good feeling, and one we want to get out of. Impulsive action creates the right situation to get unstuck and resolve so much of the struggle we've been enduring. Mercury in Aries helps us to let go of our fear and just speak our mind. We may notice during this transit that it's best to just get to the point. We struggle because we accept the dire situation we're in, and on this day, we decide that this is just NOT for us. So, we change it. Thank you, Mercury in Aries.

A major struggle comes to an end for three zodiac signs on April 16, 2025:

1. Cancer

Cancer, the restlessness that you feel might stem from emotional stagnation, but with Mercury in Aries on April 16, you’ll find it easier to break free from that cycle. The energy is ripe for you to take bold steps toward ending any struggles that have been weighing you down.

You may feel a sudden urge to speak up, especially about matters that have been left unsaid for too long. This is your moment to communicate directly, without overthinking, and address anything that's keeping you stuck in emotional turmoil. Letting go of old fears could open up new possibilities for peace.

Trust that once you take that first step, momentum will follow. The solution you've been looking for is closer than you think, Cancer, and the universe is urging you to go for it. Your vulnerability could very well be your strength during this transit.

2. Leo

For you, Leo, this Mercury in Aries energy feels like a rush of fire through your thoughts, igniting that sense of urgency to act quickly. If you’ve been stuck in a situation where you felt like you were just spinning your wheels, it’s time to make the change you've been yearning for.

What’s stopping you from taking action, Leo? The old fears of failure or disappointment may still linger, but this day's transit is urging you to break through that. It’s all about thinking quickly and trusting your instincts, knowing that acting impulsively can actually bring you the freedom you crave.

This is a time to be unapologetically direct, cutting through unnecessary complications and focusing on what truly matters. It may surprise you just how far a little courage will take you, Leo. The struggle is over; it’s time to step into your power.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you might find yourself a little on edge as Mercury in Aries kicks up a storm of energy around you. If you’ve been dealing with a situation that feels stuck or stagnant, you’re about to experience a much-needed breakthrough. This transit clears the way for bold, sudden action.

You may feel the urge to voice your opinion in a way that surprises even you. With Mercury in Aries, you’ve got the perfect cosmic energy to stand up for yourself without hesitation. It’s about getting to the point and eliminating any doubt about what you want or need.

What you may not realize, Aquarius, is that once you decide to shake things up, everything will start to fall into place. You can’t avoid your truth any longer, and as soon as you embrace the honesty of the moment, the struggle will dissolve. A good day, indeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.