2 Zodiac Signs Set Firm Boundaries Starting The Week Of April 8 - 14

We are about to start the week with a New Moon in Aries, and what this means for two zodiac signs is that we may feel tested or challenged by things we cannot control. There's a lot that is being expected of us this week, so it's time to set firm boundaries.

With Mars conjunct Saturn and Uranus trine Lilith, we know this: We're going to have to do something we don't want to do this week, and because we don't want to do it, we may endanger ourselves because of it.

This doesn't mean we're in bodily danger; no, but mentally and emotionally, the two zodiac signs that will not be able to take it will make us wonder why they decided to take part. Especially when every cell of our body tells us to run away fast, this happens when you say yes to a friend, but you mean 'no.' This is the week that has us feeling regret and knowing that we're already in way too deep to escape, so we might as well push ourselves along.

We've got a big Mercury-Aries-Pluto vibe in the sky, and it feels like too much pressure. While Mercury Retrograde still nibbles at our patience, we may find that what makes this week feel so rough for us is the idea that we weren't strong enough to say no. That's this week's big lesson. This week, we will learn to say no fearlessly and without hesitation.

Two zodiac signs set firm boundaries this week beginning April 8:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you're up against this week is a set of personal goals you want to achieve. Since you put a lot on yourself, you are only starting to feel the pressure now. Aries is known for pressure, and how we take it or give it depends on the other transits at this point.

During April 8 - 14 you're going to find that all the pressure you feel you are under is self-imposed, and oddly enough, you'd rather have it that way than any other way.

So, you've got these personal bests staring you in the face, and yet you are coming to think that maybe you took on too much. While you're OK with that, you don't like the idea that someone is counting on you to come through, even if it's for yourself. You don't want to disappoint them, so it's a double whammy of pressure you take on.

This week has you learning how to gauge both your abilities and your time. It's fabulous that you think so highly of yourself — and you should because you're excellent. However, you are still only one person.

You can't make miracles happen simply because you promised yourself they would happen. This is the week where you bite off more than you can chew, but you also learn that it's OK to admit that you need either more time or less work. It's all OK.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

So much has led you to this place. You'll know that changes must be made because the last thing you'll do is go backward, not after making such intense progress with your life. You have figured so many things out with the help of friends and professionals, and you know what went wrong and how to undo that process. All you want is to get to the work at hand.

That's where this week comes in to taunt you, as there's an interesting truth that still exists here: While you have advanced and gotten yourself to a more enlightened state, you are still dealing with people who are 'the same.' That means that you need to find new ways to work, which may be difficult for you. It may cause you to regress, which is the very last thing you want to be a part of.

You can recognize that some changes take place over a long period of time. It's beautiful that you've started to change your life. With all of the glorious Pluto energy around you, it's pretty typical for you to take it up on all that.

Still, this is a process, not a thing that is accomplished in a day or even in a week. So pat yourself on the back for the progress you've made and forgive yourself for not 'healing' completely. "All in good time, my pretty, all in good time."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.